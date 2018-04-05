A Catoosa County home was recently double-whammied with vehicle crimes after one vehicle was stolen and another ransacked in a driveway on Williams Drive.
According to the Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred during the night of March 15 or the morning of March 16.
Cpl. Deric North was dispatched the scene where residents reported a maroon 2016 Chrysler 200 stolen. It was also learned that a 2015 Dodge Ram truck also located in the driveway had been entered by the offender(s), reports show.
"The victim stated the keys were not in the vehicle and that the vehicle was locked," North said. "He also stated no one else had a key to the vehicle."
The Dodge Ram had been entered as well, but all that was reported missing was a set of keys.
A couple of days after the theft, detectives were notified that the stolen vehicle had been recovered by the Chattanooga Police Department.
Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible for the theft of the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department at 706-935-2424.