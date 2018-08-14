A state solicitor says he wasn’t consulted in a judge’s decision to drop a charge against a Walker County woman whose false 911 phone call ended with a deputy fatally shooting a man.
State Court Solicitor Pat Clements, the designated prosecutor in the case, on Monday said he did not recommend charges be dropped against 66-year-old Dorothy Gass, who was charged with falsely reporting a crime.
Billy Mullinax, a State Court judge for Walker County, on June 13 dismissed the charge, a misdemeanor, against Gass.
The nolle prosse order that Mullinax used in dismissing the case is issued upon the recommendation of the case prosecutor, Clements confirmed. The order in the case Gass declares the prosecutor does not want to continue prosecution in the case and/or that the charges cannot be proved.
Clements on Monday said, “I’m trying to find out who did” make the decision to drop the charge, adding he is checking to see if someone else in his office made that recommendation. Asked if Mullinax could have legally initiated the nolle prosse order on his own, Clements said he did not know.
On New Year’s Day, police say, Gass lied to a 911 dispatcher, resulting in the fatal shooting by Walker County Deputy John Chandler of Mark Parkinson, 65, the father of Gass’s daughter-in-law.
A grand jury is scheduled to hear evidence in the case on Sept. 4 to decide whether to indict Deputy Chandler in Parkinson’s death.
When officers responded to the 911 call, they knocked on the Parkinson residence in Rossville and announced their arrival. Hearing the commotion and his dogs barking, Parkinson grabbed a gun and went into the kitchen to check out someone banging on his kitchen window. From the porch, Deputy Chandler saw him with the gun and fired three shots, one of which struck Parkinson in the jugular vein, causing him to bleed to death.
After trying to determine if the 911 call was made maliciously or in good faith, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Gass on Feb. 23 for the false report of a crime. She turned herself in to the Walker County jail, where she was released on her own recognizance.
The June 13 hearing in the case at which Mullinax dismissed the charge was not attended by either law enforcement representatives or members of the victim’s family. Greg Ramsey, GBI special agent in Calhoun and who investigated the case, said Monday his office did receive a notice of the hearing. Because of timing conflicts, however, he could not attend the hearing and asked, in writing, for a continuance or postponement of the hearing so he could be in attendance.
Ramsey said his office received no response from Judge Mullinax. He said he definitely would have fought dismissing the charge against Gass and was confident in GBI’s supporting evidence and arguments in securing the charge against Gass.