Chickamauga City School District officials have dedicated the new Gordon Lee Memorial High School and unveiled its cornerstone. The old high school was built in 1930 and served area students for 88 years.
“We’re so pleased about the cornerstone. They were able to salvage that from a 1930s building and have it engraved without it being damaged, and it is now a permanent part of this structure,” Superintendent of Schools Melody Day said.
Construction on the new high school, which includes an elevator, started last year and is basically complete except for a parking lot and some landscaping. Total cost for the project is $16 million.