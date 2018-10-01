NATIONAL HOMEMADE COOKIES DAY
National Homemade Cookies Day is observed annually on October 1. If you are looking for an excuse to bake some homemade cookies, look no further. Package them up and share them with neighbors, co-workers, and friends!
Can you smell them now? Will it be peanut butter, chocolate chip or snickerdoodle? Whatever the recipe you mix up, enjoying them fresh from the oven with a cold glass of milk and family will make National Homemade Cookies Day even better. Experiment by trying a new recipe or maybe an old one to share fond memories with the next generation.