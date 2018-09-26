Lorene Moses Newberry, 87, Chickamauga, Ga.
Lorene Moses Newberry, 87, of Chickamauga, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in a local hospital.
Lorene was a native of Pisgah, Alabama and had lived most of her life in the Rossville/Chickamauga areas where she was a loving mother and homemaker. Lorene was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church. She was a loving, caring, and giving woman who loved her Lord and lived by the Ten Commandments and the 23rd Psalm. Her passions in life were God, her family, cooking, fishing, playing dominos, cards, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Aretta Moses; sister, Kathleen Moses Wicks, and brother, Billy Moses.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, John Newberry; daughter, Vickie (Arland) Sharp; son, Terry (Jan) Newberry; grandchildren, Adam (Kristi) Payne, Corey (Hope) Payne, Brady (Tovia) Payne, Amber (Matt) Franklin, Nicki (Ron) Torres, Megan (David) Wiedenbenner, and Michael Leutwyler; great grandchildren, Alison, Samantha, Jordan, Emily, Kalob, Hunter, Fisher, Brayden, Relic, Lily, Elijah, and Caroline.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assocation of North Georgia, 922 E. Morris Street, Dalton, GA 30721.
Funeral services: Friday at 11:30a.m. EST in the South Crest Chapel with Brother Tom Whitsett officiating.
Interment: New Home Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00p.m. CST located at 3919 County Road 61 Pisgah, Alabama.
Pallbearers: Adam, Corey, Brady & Jordan Payne, Matt Franklin, and Kalob Ray.
Visitation: Thursday from 4-8p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Ros-sville.