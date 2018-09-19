Nola Susie Moten Clements, 89, Chickamauga, Ga.
Mrs. Nola Susie Moten Clements, 89, of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at her residence.
She was born on June 29, 1929 to the late Mr. James and Mrs. Bessie Murphy Moten. She was the widow of the late Mr. Herman Willard Clements, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her children, Debra Marcella Clements, Jannas E. McFarland, brothers, Paul Moten, Thamon Moten, James Moten, Jr., sisters, Eva Brown, Mattie Smith, and Lucy Moore. She was retired from Hutcheson Medical Center and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
She is survived by four daughters, Anna Ceresa (Johnny) Bowens of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Deborah “BoBo” L. Clements of Chickamauga, Georgia, Rosetta (Robert, Jr.) Knox, and Matilda Warthen of Chickamauga; one son, Herman W. Clements, Jr. of Chattanooga; sister, Margaret Foster of Chickamauga; brother, Oliver (JoAnn) Moten; sisters-in-law, Eunice Rooks of Chattanooga and Mary McGee of Alabama; seventeen grandchildren, forty-five great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service: Friday, September 21, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Friendship Baptist Church, 20 Parrish Circle, Chickamauga, Georgia 30707, with Pastor Hugh Byrd and other ministers officiating. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour before the service.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts and memories of Mrs. Nola Susie Moten Clements at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Mary Katherine Moore Shugart, 84, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Mary Katherine Moore Shugart, 84, of Chattanooga, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 in a local health care facility.
Mary Katherine was born on Lookout Mountain on May 10, 1934 to the late Ralph & Gladys Hixson Moore and was a lifelong member of Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Kathy was employed as an accountant for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Joan Moore.
Survivors include her nephew, Shawn Moore; several cousins, church family, and a host of friends.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Roberts & Rev. Melissa Spiers officiating.
Interment: The church cemetery.
Visitation: Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1128 Highway 157, Lookout Mountain, Georgia, 30750.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.