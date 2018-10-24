Robert Franklin Lunsford, 89, Ringgold, Ga.
Robert Franklin Lunsford, 89, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Monday, October 22, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, he was a retired employee of Chattanooga Boiler and Tank and was of the Christian faith.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Ray and Millie Wright Lunsford; son, Kenneth Lunsford and ten siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Peggy Vess Lunsford of Ringgold, GA.; three children, Ronnie (Cindy) Lunsford of Ringgold, GA., Larry (Loretta) Lunsford of Ringgold, GA., and Cindy Lunsford of Ringgold, GA.; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 26, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 5-8 P.M. Wednesday, 11 A.M. – 8 P.M. Thursday and until funeral time Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Ronald “Ron” Eugene Torbett, 80 Rossville, Ga.
Ronald “Ron” Eugene Torbett, 80 of Rossville, passed away Monday, October 15th, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mr. Torbett was Navy veteran who loved playing golf, playing cards, and watching YouTube videos. He was a proud member of Millwright Union #974 and loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Marie Torbett; brother, Jimmy Torbett; grandson, Anthony Faires; and great granddaughter, Isabella Wright.
Survivors include his daughters, Ronda (Jerry) Redmon, Melanie Hartline, and Teresa (Bill) Mantooth; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many friends.
Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Mary Lou Chambers, 77, Ringgold, Ga.
Mary Lou Chambers, 77, of Ringgold, passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Chambers was born on August 14, 1941 in Birchwood, Tennessee to the late Archie & Ruby Poole, had lived the greater part of her life in Rossville and attended the Rossville Seventh-day Adventist Church. She had worked for many years at C.D. Genter Corp. and McKee Bakery and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mrs. Chamber was preceded in death by her daughters, Sharon Keown & Cathy Chambers, and brother, Archie Poole.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 59 years, Joe Edward Chambers; children, Elizabeth Silvey of Ringgold, and David Chambers of Chattanooga; sisters, Carolyn Watson, Deborah Poole, Lois Cannon, & Patsy Roberts; grandchildren, Jason, Andy, & Bobby Keown, Kicia & Brandon Silvey; three great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the South Crest Chapel with David King officiating.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday, October 25th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Rev. Harold Nelson Howell, Ringgold, Ga.
Rev. Harold Nelson Howell of Ringgold went to his Heavenly Home on October 22, 2018.
Born in Dekalb County, AL, Brother Harold was a lifelong resident of this area. As a young man, he traveled across the region painting Rock City Garden signs. In the 1960’s he was a member of the Mid South Gospel Quartet and served as one of the group’s evangelists. He later was called to be pastor of what he referred to as “the most loving church ever”, Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle, in Ringgold, GA. Before retiring in 2012, he served with his wife, Doris, for 45 years as not only their pastor, but also their dear friend whom they could always depend on. Harold was loved and respected by all who knew him. He loved the Lord, his family, and his congregation foremost, but even to the person who met him once, it was obvious that he genuinely cared about people; he left a positive impact on every person he ever encountered.
Brother Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Doris, his parents, Rev. Paul and Elizabeth Howell, sisters Pauline Howell and Lois Gass, and brother, Tommy Howell.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Brian (Wendy) Howell of Dallas, GA; daughter, Peggy Rhodes of Ringgold; granddaughters, Shelly (David) Coffee and Brenn Howell; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Casey Coffee; sisters, Carolyn Glover and Donna (Larry) Tankersley; brother, Doug (Donna) Howell; sister-in-law, BJ Howell; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his church family.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Tapestry Hospice of Ft. Oglethorpe and all the CNAs and nurses at Rosewood who took special care of Dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268 (www.gbchfm.org.)
Visitation: Thursday, October 25th, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and also on Friday, October 26th, from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm at Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle, 4994 Hwy 41, Ringgold, GA. Officiating will be Rev. Jerry Atkins and Rev. Justin Gazaway.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Max Brock, 90, Ringgold, Ga.
Max Brock, 90, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away, Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ooltewah, Tennessee area, he was a retired employee of the City of Chattanooga and was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah A. Brock; parents, Ancil and Mae Belle Campbell Brock; three children, Helen Knecht, Ray Brock and Teresa McDaniel; and sister, Peggy Branham.
He is survived by son Michael E. (Suzanne) Brock Sr. of Harrison, TN.; daughter, Mary Brock Grant of Ooltewah, TN.; three sisters, Shirley Turney of Chattanooga, TN., Frances Holder of Chattanooga, TN., and Patsy King of Chattanooga, TN.; brother, Bill Brock of Graysville, GA.; thirteen grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 26, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Terry Knecht and Pastor Stephen Case officiating.
Interment: Parkers Gap Cemetery.
Visitation: 5-8 P.M. Thursday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel.