Laura Jane Hollis, 72, Ringgold, Ga.
Laura Jane Hollis, 72, of Ringgold, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018 at her residence.
Laura was born on July 6, 1946 in LaFayette, Georgia and enjoyed her career as a realtor with Remax. She was of the Christian faith, enjoyed gardening and camping and was preceded in death by father, G.H. Williams and daughter, Melissa Lynn Hollis.
Survivors include her mother, Elizabeth Williams; daughter, Dana (Tim) Little; sons, Martin William Hollis and Devin Lee Rosser; sister, Lynn Lominack; brother, Tommy Williams, Sr.; three grandchildren, Christopher (April) Little, Chad (Mariea) Little & Tanner Hollis; one great-grandchild, Christin Little; several nieces & nephews.
Celebration of life services: Thursday, November 1st at 2:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Wednesday, October 31st from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Ros-sville.
Shirley Bernice Burnett Gasaway, 74, Chickamauga, Ga.
Shirley Bernice Burnett Gasaway, 74, of Chickamauga, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018 surrounded by her family.
A native of Coalmont, Tennessee, she lived a short time in Cleveland, Ohio and has lived in the North Georgia area for the past 58 years. Shirley was a member of Cassandra Baptist Church in Chickamauga, was a member of Good Sam’s Camping Club, helped with the Boy Scouts and attended Bible Study at her church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David M. Gasaway; parents, David and Pearl Meeks Burnett; and brother Jimmy Sissom.
She is survived by her three sons, Anthony Ray (Lauren) Gasaway of Flat Rock, AL., Christopher Todd (Alicia) Gasaway of Calhoun, GA., and Brian Scott (Kandy) Gasaway of Cartersville, GA.; two brothers, Tommy Burnett of Blairsville, GA., and Johnny Burnett of Flintstone, GA.; four sisters, Dorothy Johnson of Whitesburg, TN., Elsie Fults of Niceville, FL., Wanda Bible of Atlanta, GA., and Anna Breneman of Chattanooga, TN.; sister-in-law and best friend, Shirley Tucker of Rossville, GA.; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 1:00 P.m. Friday, November 2, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Glenn Roberts officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens-South.
Visitation: 4-8 P.M. Thursday and from 9 A.M. until funeral time Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
