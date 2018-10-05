Linda Loughridge Biggs Harris, 80, Walland, Tenn.
Linda Loughridge Biggs Harris age 80, of Walland, TN passed away Sunday – September 30, 2018.
She was born in LaFayette, Georgia to the late Lee W. Rebekah Elouise Loughridge Biggs. She was a former resident of Birmingham, AL and had resided the last fourteen years in Walland, TN. She was of the Methodist faith and attended Fairview United Methodist Church in Fairview, TN. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and going to Flea Markets.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister: Betty Biggs Riddle, brother: Billy Biggs and son-in-law: Joel Jones. She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years: James O. Harris of Walland, TN, their children: Leah (Russell) McDonald, Gina Jones all of Maryville, TN, James Edward Harris of Walland, TN, Samuel Brian (Amy) Harris of Springville, AL, grandchildren: Justin Harris, Taylor Harris, Ashlee Hasty, Lindsay Shepherd, Michael Harris, seven great-grandchilden, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Saturday from 11:00 am – 12:15 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral services: 12:30 pm - Saturday – October 6, 2018 graveside at LaFayette Cemetery with Minister Gilbert Harris officiating.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Freida Middleton, Poulsbo, Wash.
Freida Middleton of Poulsbo, Wash., (formerly of LaFayette) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 19th.
She was a Navy wife for 20 years, which included 2 years as Ombudsman for the USS Indianapolis SSN 697. She was an LPN. She volunteered at Fishline, the local food bank. In addition she was an active member of the Fishline board, even serving as Board President. She loved all children and touched the lives of many people over the course of her life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Oats; father, James Thompson; and sister, Angela Oats.
Freida is survived by Bill, her husband of 42 years; sisters Sandra, Darlene and Charlene; brothers Joe, Randy, and Marty; nieces Tina, Keri, Vanessa, Holly, Nichole, Jennifer, and Lesa; nephews Jim Ed, Joseph, Brandon and Kevin, as well as many grand-nieces and nephews; and grand-kids David and Michael.
Visitation: Sunday, October 7th from 2 to 5pm at Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home.
Nina Robin Jackson Chandler, 60, LaFayette, Ga.
Nina Robin Jackson Chandler, 60, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018.
Robin graduated from Lafayette High School in 1975 and attended Mercer University graduating with a paralegal degree. She later received a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of West Georgia and also completed her Master’s from Lincoln University. She began her teaching career at Gilbert Elementary where she taught until her retirement earlier this year. She was more than just a teacher she became many of her student’s lifelong friend. She had a contagious love of life and anyone who knew her, remembered her. She had a passion for education and she saw potential in everyone. She loved her family and friends with her whole heart. She was funny, smart, strong, loyal, energetic, giving, loving and loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Lamar Jackson; parents, Harold Adams Sr., and Mary Brown Adams; and son, Jeremy Jackson.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Chandler; daughter, Jennifer (Ben) Cherry and step-daughter, Kimberly (Coy) Hefner; son, Jason (Amanda) Jackson and step-sons, C.B. (Tammy) Chandler and Jacob (Angie) Cordell; grandchildren, Alexis, Wyatt, Beau, Luke, Brett, Bryce, Brandon, Lincoln, Josh, Peyton, and Rowan; sister, Kay (Richard) Stoker; brother, Ford (Caroline) Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2pm Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the First Baptist Church LaFayette with Pastors Ronnie Chandler and Chris Spears officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: C.B. Chandler, Kallum Shropshire, Kaemdenne Stoker, Shane Green, Jorge Valle, and Randy Chandler.
Honorary pallbearers: Jacob Cordell, Bryce Cordell, Brett Notabartolo, Charles Chandler, Bob Naughton, and Ben Cherry.
Visitation: Wednesday from 5 to 9pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Pam Burton Coulter, 57, LaFayette, Ga.
Pam Burton Coulter of LaFayette passed away Friday, September 28, 2018. She was 57 years old.
Survivors include her two sons, RJ (Kristin) Hughes and Brett (Lisa) Hughes; three sisters, Sherri Whitlock, Rebecca Johnson, and Paula Ulrich; and her grandson who was her pride and joy, Cameron Hughes.
Pam was raised in Subligna and was a member of Subligna Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching her grandson play sports and loved her family and co-workers at Roper in LaFayette.
Celebration of life: Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 1-5pm at Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home. Brother Charles Bishop will lead a service at 1pm with fellowship following the service.
Sarah Elizabeth “Liz” Millsaps, 74
Sarah Elizabeth “Liz” Millsaps, 74, fulfilled her earthly journey on September 28, 2018 as she transcended to her heavenly home on angels’ wings.
She will be missed immeasurably by her loving family and friends, and always remembered for her kindness and love to all who were blessed to know her. Sarah saw the good in everyone even when no one else could. We should all aspire to attain that quality and pass it forward in honor of her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Ray and Sarah Jane Ratledge; sisters, Hope Cline and Louise Bridges; brother, John Ratledge; son, Bobby Ray Millsaps; and grandson, Michael David Brown.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Arnold Wayne Millsaps of Rock Spring, Ga.; brothers, Elmer Ratledge of Rock Spring, Ga., and Joseph Paul Ratledge Sr.; sons, Junior Lowe of Cleveland, Tenn., Wayne Jr. (Kim) Millsaps of LaFayette, Ga., Mike (Candy) Millsaps and Randy (Michelle) Millsaps all of Rock Spring, Ga.; daughter, Melissa Brown of Rock Spring, Ga.; grandchildren, Matt, Tiffany, Shauna, Justin, Josh, Beth, Little Man, Michaela, Michael, Chris, Shane, and Erin; several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2pm Monday, October 1, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Garland Hullender officiating.
Interment: Rock Spring Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Preston Prince, Brandy Garrett, Shane Hegwood, David Brown, Roger Hullender, and Paul Ratledge.
Visitation: Sunday from 5 to 8pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Wendie Louise (Wortman) Shields, 63, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Wendie Louise (Wortman) Shields, born on July 16, 1955, in Glendale, California, to the late Helen Cross and the late Leslie Wortman, passed away at age 63 on September 3, 2018 in Tunnel Hill, Georgia.
Wendie was the loving wife of David Shields.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Rae Wortman; and sister, Shelia Harvey.
Wendie is survived by her daughters, Lynette Wortman, Kelly Kittle, and Helen Coldren; stepsons, Elisha Shields and Elijah Shields; brothers, Clyde Wortman and Shane Cross; grandchildren, Kayla Plott, Destiny Fowler, Kobe Chambers, Kelsea Kittle, Seth Cantrell, and Mica Cantrell; and great-grandchildren, Leah Ledford, Liam Fowler and Connor Fowler. She also leaves behind her dog, Lil Man. She was of the Christian faith.
Family and friends will be notified of private memorial arrangements.
Clarence Eugene Outlaw, III, 47, Rossville, Ga.
Clarence Eugene Outlaw, III, 47, of Rossville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was a member of Heritage Point Baptist Church. He was an avid Alabama Fan “Roll Tide” and enjoyed spending time with his family & friends. He was a loving and devoted brother, husband and father who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Outlaw, II; mother, Wendell & Raymond Jordan; sister, Elizabeth Hartline, brother-in-law, Ira “Porky” O’Neal and nephew, Christopher Jordan.
Survivors include his loving wife, Denise Johnson Outlaw; children, Jaden Outlaw, Alexis Outlaw and Adam Scott; step-parents, Bobby & Linda Broyles; sisters, Wanda McNabb & (Casey Teeters), Hazel Broyles and Tina Herold; Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard & Sherry Eychaner; brother-in-law, Jason Pirtle; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 5, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Neal Brown officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: After 3 p.m. on Thursday and prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.