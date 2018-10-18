Gloria Pitts Noll, 75, Rossville, Ga.
Gloria Pitts Noll, 75, of Rossville, passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 in a local hospital.
She was born June 6, 1943 in Chickamauga, Georgia to the late Paul & Lucille Pitts and was a graduate of Lakeview High School & Edmonson Business College. For many years, she was employed as a bookkeeper for T.V.A. and American Saddlery. Mrs. Noll loved cooking, working in her yard, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Earl Noll. Gloria was also preceded in death by her siblings, James Pitts, June Caldwell, Linda Hale, & Elizabeth Leigh.
Survivors include her children, Kimberly (Bill) Finkbone, Gregory (Tisha) Noll, & Christopher (Billie Jo) Noll; granddaughter, Olivia Noll; siblings, Paul (Mona) Pitts, Jr., Regis Eaker, Shirley Fowler, Ronnie (Betty) Pitts, & Nancy (Mark) Walden; several nieces & nephews.
Private graveside service: Lakewood Memory Gardens, South with Pastor Tony Bennett officiating.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at st.jude.org or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation: Thursday, October 18th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Judy Watkins Devine, 66, Ringgold, Ga.
Judy Watkins Devine, 66, of Ringgold, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the Atlanta and North Georgia areas and was of the Christian faith. She had served as a Den Mother with the Boy Scouts for several years, a Sunday School Teacher and she also enjoyed playing tennis. She was previously employed with several local real estate firms in the Atlanta area as a Property Manager and was a true animal lover. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife and mother that will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Dimple Watkins.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Devine; son, Robert Doty; sisters, Joyce Davis, Bobbie Davenport and Betty Collins; several nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Services: Private and no visitation at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.