Katherine Elizabeth “Betty” Quillin, 87
Katherine Elizabeth “Betty” Quillin’s heavenly journey began November 11, 2018 at the age of 87.
She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Betty was born here in Chattanooga, March 20, 1931.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Commander Ivan Dale Quillin; son, Kelly Reed and granddaughter, Brittany Reed.
Betty is survived by her son, James Edward (Angie) Reed and daughter, Kathy (Rick) Eldridge.
Her greatest joy came from her (4) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren. Grandchildren, Annemarie Pursley Peace, David Pursley, Sandy Pursley and Jimmy Reed; great-grandchildren, Christopher Pursley, Brittany Pursley, Haley Pursley Peirce, Eli Pursley, Beckett Pursley and Aaliyah Marie Peace.
She’ll be remembered by her laughter, her gifts of gardening, cooking, entertaining, her dedication to the Ronald McDonald House and most importantly her love and faith in Jesus Christ.
Memorial service: 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018 in the chapel of Covenant Presbyterian Church with former pastor, Dr. J. Render Canines officiating.
The family would like to thank friends and family who have said prayers or given comfort during this time. They would also like to thank the entire staff of Elmcroft of Chattanooga along with Hearth Hospice for their loving support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are by Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga.