Roy Edward Keef Sr., 77, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Roy Edward Keef Sr., 77, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at his residence. A resident of the Ringgold area for the past 50 years, he was previously of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was retired from Catoosa County Fire Department where he served for 30 years, retired from Roadway Express where he worked for 35 years. He was a member of Dogwood Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Louise Newby Keef; parents, Samuel and Ethel Irene Whitt Keef; son, Dana Everett Keef; and three sisters, Lois Bell, Sue Garrett and Pamela Ashley. Roy is survived by three children, Karen Yvonne Farrow, Roy “Eddie” Keef Jr., and Dana Louise Keef all of Tunnel Hill, GA.; sister, Gail Couch of Chattanooga, TN.; four grandchildren, Savannah Keef, Christina Keef, Brandon (Brielle) Farrow and Tabitha (Matty) Finlay; four great grandchildren, Alexus Hooker, Dakota Keith, Preston Finlay and Olivia Keef; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday. December 2, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeremiah Quarles and Pastor Roy Gentry Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Catoosa Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. -8:00 P.M. Friday, 12:00 P.M. -8:00 P.M. Saturday and from 9:00 A.M. until funeral time Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Velma Cameron “Nana” Hatfield, 90, Rossville, Ga.
Velma Cameron “Nana” Hatfield, age 90, of Rossville passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Mission Ridge Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Winfred E. Hatfield; parents, John and Charity Cameron; four sisters; three brothers.
Survivors include her children, Eddie (Pam) Kirkland, Johnny (Linda) Kirkland, Sammy (Tammy) Hatfield, Tim (Patty) Hatfield; sister, June Chambers; brother, Joe Cameron; fourteen grandchildren; twenty four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 9:00 am Thursday, November 29, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Kirkland and Pastor Ted Verville officiating. Burial will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Willie Henry Mahan Simmons, 87, LaFayette, Ga.
Willie Henry Mahan Simmons, age 87, of LaFayette passed away Friday, November 23, 2018. She was a member of the LaFayette Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Roy Simmons Sr.; parents, William L. Mahan and Farris Worsham Mahan; sister, Opal Langford; and daughter-in-law, Linda Simmons.
Survivors are daughter, Margaret (Melvin) Dawson; son, Roy Simmons; sisters, Frankie Henry and June Hollis; brother, Lewis Mahan; grandchildren, David Simmons, Daniel (Amy) Simmons, and Rachel Dawson; great grandchildren, Senoria Winkles, Ella Winkles, Ada Simmons, and Emma Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Sunday, November 25th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Minister Terry York officiating. Family will receive friends prior to the service starting at noon.
Interment: Simmons Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Shaw Abney, David Simmons, Daniel Simmons, Nick Bayne, Donny Smith, and Michael Ramey Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Cemetery 427 Napier Chapel Rd., LaFayette, GA 30728 or to the LaFayette-Walker County Library Resources for Kids 305 S. Duke St., LaFayette, GA 30728.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mattie Louise Palmer Bruce, 83, LaFayette, Ga.
Mattie Louise Palmer Bruce, age 83, of LaFayette went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
She passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She attended Fairview South Baptist Church. Her early working career she worked as a supervisor for the LaFayette Shirt Factory and later worked 25 years as a paralegal for Kenneth D. Bruce, Attorney at Law, LLC, in Summerville.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Guy Bruce; children, Kay (Fentress) Horner and Kyle (Cindy) Bruce all of LaFayette, Ken (Alisa) Bruce of Summerville, and Kerrie (Mike) Draper of Nashville; sister, Charlotte Holder of Woodstock, Ga.; brother, Pastor George (Vera) Palmer of Fort Oglethorpe; grandchildren, Daniel (Stacie) Horner and Peter Horner; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 28th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Lowell Cantrell officiating.
Interment: Fairview South Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Daniel Horner, Peter Horner, Terrell Scoggins, Carter Brown, Dennis Brown, and Keith Fults.
Honorary pallbearers: Bobby Teems, Lee Wiggins, Fentress Horner, and Mike Draper.
Visitation: Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mason Reid Bledsoe and Maddox Lee Bledsoe, twin infants
Twin babies Mason Reid Bledsoe and Maddox Lee Bledsoe, 26 weeks old, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018.
Survivors include their parents, Austin Bledsoe and Ellen Clark; brother, Elijah Clark; grandparents, Laura Clark, Rodney Clark, and Trena Burton; great grandparents, Ellen Buffington, and Steve and Darlene Oswalt; aunts and uncles, Richard Clark, Sky Clark, Dustin Clark, Lori Clark, Blake and Madison Dewey, Craig Dewey, Courtney Painter, Brian Bledsoe, Brittany Bledsoe, Dylan Thomas, and Shane and Brooke Vinyard; cousins, Katie Vinyard, Jaiden Vinyard, Braxton Vinyard, James Clark, Brooklyn Clark, and Landon Dewey.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 28th in the LaFayette City Cemetery.
Visitation: Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Gregory Lawrence Renfroe, 72, LaFayette, Ga.
Gregory Lawrence Renfroe, age 72, of LaFayette passed away at his residence Tuesday, November 27, 2018.
Gregg was a retired veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard and a member of Community Baptist Church in Rock Spring.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jo Renfroe; daughters, Michelle (Chris) Clanton of Chattanooga and Mary (John) Quarles of Chatsworth; sister, Maryanne Renfroe of Port St. Joe, Fla.; brothers, Wiley Renfroe of Pensacola, Fla., and Tommy Renfroe of Navarre, Fla.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Shane) Murray and Sawyer Clanton; great grandchildren, Noah Luc Clanton and Lyric Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 6 p.m. Thursday, November 29th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastors Mike Angel and Matthew Hunter officiating.
Visitation: Prior to the service starting at 4 p.m.
Private burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gregg’s memory may be made to Community Baptist Church 145 Pin Oak Dr, Rock Spring, GA 30739 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
R. Allen Wallace, 69, LaFayette, Ga.
R. Allen Wallace, age 69, of LaFayette, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 27, 2018 after a long and valiant battle against cancer.
Allen was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend to many.
Allen grew up in Rock Spring, Georgia, and graduated from LaFayette High School. He then went on to get his BS in Business Administration at Berry College. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Patty Allen Wallace. At the time of his death they had just celebrated 47 years of marriage. They were blessed with one son, Jefferson Allen Wallace.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Calvin Wallace, mother, Evelyn Cornett Wallace Weaver, step- father, Pat Weaver, father-in-law, Jack Burks Allen, Sr. and sister-in-law, Connie Houghton Allen.
Allen is survived by his wife and caregiver, Patty Allen Wallace, son, Jefferson Allen Wallace, loving siblings, Linda Wallace of Chickamauga, Georgia and Dan Wallace of Tiftonia, Tennessee. His in-laws loved him dearly and he is survived by his mother-in-law, Helen Allen; sisters-in-law, Elaine Harrell and Rebecca (Judson) Byler and brother-in-law, Jack Allen, and many sweet nieces and a nephew.
Allen was known for his witty personality, love for animals, and for his love of family, friends, and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He worked with DFACS, Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation, the Fatherhood Program at Dalton College and was later the night administrator at Northwestern Technical College. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of LaFayette.
Celebration of life: Monday, December 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm. at First Baptist Church of LaFayette.
Visitation: At Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon, December 2, 2018, 2:00-4:00 pm. and an hour before the service at the church. Rev. Derrick S. Fielder will officiate.
The family would like to thank Allen’s oncologist, Dr. Brooke Daniel, Marcie Beasley NP and all of the nurses and lab personnel who helped to make Allen comfortable during his many treatments and procedures at Tennessee Oncology in Chattanooga. Also, we are grateful for his Hospice nurses and all of our friends and neighbors who have prayed for us during the past four years.
Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ministries of the First Baptist Church of LaFayette, The American Cancer Society, The Walker County Animal Shelter, or you may adopt or foster a pet.
Teal “Bug” Dewayne Wallin, 75, LaFayette, Ga.
Teal “Bug” Dewayne Wallin, age 75, of LaFayette, passed away at his residence Wednesday, November 28, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Teal Wallin and Minnie Clinton Wallin.
He is survived by his son, Wesley Wallin of Kentucky; sisters, Norma Rape and Sandra (Wesley) Dalton all of LaFayette; brother, Starlon (Cathy) Wallin of Subligna; grandchildren, Sierra Comacho and Raven Wallin; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, December 1st at Fairview South Cemetery with Wesley Dalton officiating.
Visitation: At the funeral home prior to the service starting at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bug’s memory may be made to the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Frances Lucille Parden, 86, Chickamauga, Ga.
Frances Lucille Parden, age 86, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018.
She was a longtime resident of Chickamauga and a member of Chickamauga Church of Christ.
Frances was preceded in death by her husbands, Ray Henry, Norman Byrd and Julius Parden; parents, John and Annie Wrape; siblings, Bill (Doris Ann) Wrape, Nellie (John) Godfrey, Joe Wrape, and Parks Wrape; great nephew, Ben Godfrey; and stepdaughter, Julie Parden.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Henry; sister, Faye (LaBron) Thomison; stepsons, Ken Byrd, David Parden and Ken Parden; stepdaughters, Kathy and Pam Parden; grandchildren, Jeff (Jeanna) Sitton, Jill Sitton, Tammy Sitton, and Nikki and Kristi Byrd; six great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Helen Wrape, Shirley Wrape and Gladys Wrape; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, November 30th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Ministers Shane Robinson and Jack James officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Tommy O’Kelley, David Parden, Garrett Wright, Ken Byrd, Don Powell, Jessie Teague, and Jonathan Sitton.
Honorary pallbearers: Regina Spears Keith and the staff of Hospice of Chattanooga.
Visitation: Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.