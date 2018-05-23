Christopher Van Dawn, 53, Rossville, Ga.
Christopher Van Dawn, 53, of Rossville, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at his residence.
Chris was a 1985 graduate of Rossville High School and was the recipient of the Fantastic Achievement Award in 1985. While attending Chattanooga State, he was awarded the Baptist Student Union Student of the Year award in 1986. Chris was a former member of Stuart Heights Baptist Church and was currently an active member of Dry Valley Baptist Church. He worked in security for Murray Guard and was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. B.B. Dawn & Martha Jo Worley Dawn.
Survivors include his brother, Benny (Mary) Dawn of Rossville; aunt, Reba Hudgins, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; uncles, Wayne Dawn of Rossville, & Teddy Dawn, Sarasota, FL.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at Dailey Hills Cemetery with Pastor Michael Smith officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
William “Twon” Anthony Lynn, 70, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
William “Twon” Anthony Lynn, 70, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 20, 2018. A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, he was a former employee of World Carpet where he worked for 10 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Henry and Belle Caylor Lynn; brother, Gary Robert Lynn and sister-in-law, Mary Kate Lynn. He is survived by two sons, Stacey Spencer of Elizabethton, KY., and Scotty Spencer of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Donald Lynn of Tunnel Hill, GA.; one nephew and three nieces, Michael and Jamie Lynn, Cynthia Gattis, and Mary Michelle Keener all of Tunnel Hill, GA.; two great nieces, Haley and Mallory; five great nephews, Jordain, Tyler, Zachary, MyKynzie, and Donovan; Three lifelong best friends, Claude Ross of Ringgold, GA., Gary Colburn and Luckie Huggins both of Dalton, GA. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia. An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
James Crowder, 59, Chattanooga, Tenn.
James Crowder, 59 of Chattanooga passed away Monday, May 21, 2018.
He had lived in the Chattanooga area for most of his life and was of the Baptist faith. He was the Owner & Operator of J&R Auto for more than 20 years and loved watching wrestling, camping and of course working on cars. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Pop” & Shirley Crowder; son, James Allan Crowder and brother, Richard “Rocky” Crowder.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 9 years, Carolyn Crowder; mother-in-law, Nancy Gilliam; children & spouses, Tommy & (Dawn) Ellis, Okla & (Johnny) Nixon, Danielle Shook & (Aaron Jones) and Robin & (Matt) Cooper; brother & sister-in-law, Lee & (Lisa) Crowder; 7 grandchildren, Cameron Ellis, Abigail Ellis, JR Adkirson, Maranda Adkirson, Haley Bowers, Eli Jones and Lainey Jones; 1 great grandson and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Ray Mabe officiating.
Burial: Calvary Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: After 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, all day Thursday and prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Benjamin Franklin (“B. F.”) Davis, 85, LaFayette, Ga.
Mr. Benjamin Franklin (“B. F.”) Davis, age 85, of LaFayette, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018 at a local hospital.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Burse Davis, daughters, Freada Vanessa Davis. He was retired from the Walker County Board of Education Maintenance Coordinator.
He is survived by his two daughters, Judy C. Davis, and Rita Vernicer Davis; son, Jeffrey Davis, stepson, Samuel Traylor of LaFayette, Georgia; sister, Evangelist Barbara A. Mathis; niece, Stephanie (Kennedy) Byrd Garner of Cincinnati, Ohio; nephew, Stephen Wilkins of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Bertha Burse of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; brothers-in-law, J. L. (Flossie) Burse, James Burse of LaFayette; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service: Friday, May 25, 2018 at 1:00 P. M. at the Cove Road Church of God, 616 North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, Georgia with Minister Carl Jaffar as Eulogist and Pastor James Brown, officiating.
Visitation: At the church one hour before the service.
Interment: LaFayette Cemetery.
Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc.