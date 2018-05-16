Lenora Allen Ervin, 84
Lenora Allen Ervin, age 84, widow of J.B. Ervin, of Ringgold, Ga., formerly of Tellico Plains, passed away 11:24 A.M. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Hospice of Chattanooga.
Member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Member of Madisonville O.E.S. #426. She and J.B. were married for 55 years. She devoted her life to her husband & children. During their lives, they took in a lot of kids to live and never shut their door to anyone in need, family and friends, no matter the length of time needed. Also formerly of Walker & Whitfield Counties, Georgia.
Survivors, daughter & son-in-law, Cathy & Andy Addison, Ringgold, Ga., Son & daughter-in-law, Richard & Lisa Ervin, Mountain City, TN, Grandchildren, Billy Wade Ervin, Richard David Ervin, Austin Ervin Roe, Special nephew & spouse, Rev. Joe & Joyce Tillman, Several other nieces, nephews and special friends.
Preceded in death by daughters, Jane Ervin & Janice Ervin Brendell Roe, sisters, Ruby Tillman, Imogene Lucas & Sarah Hart.
Funeral: 4 P.M. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel.
Interment: New Bethel Cemetery.
Eastern Star service: 3:45 P.M. Thursday, provided by Madisonville O.E.S. #426.
Visitation: 2-3:45 P.M. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Mark Gene Teter, 60
Mark Gene Teter, 60, passed away peacefully in the arms of his beloved family on May 12, 2018, in Chattanooga, TN.
Mark was born on March 4, 1958 in Rawlins, WY to Betty and Kenneth Teter. He has been a resident of the Chattanooga area since 1974. He graduated from Collegedale Academy in 1976 and then attended Southern Adventist University. In 1982, Mark opened Teter & Company, a collision and repair shop, in downtown Ringgold and continued to own and operate it alongside his daughter, Lindsay, until his passing.
Mark was a commercial airplane pilot, advanced open water diver, and avid snow skier. He was also an active member of several community clubs over the years including Moccasin Flying Club, Chattanooga Ski Club, Ringgold Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, The J.C.’s, and the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce.
Mark was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and attended Chattanooga Church. He lived a life full of laughter, love and adventure. Although he had many hobbies throughout his lifetime, nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family. People who knew Mark were drawn to his perpetual optimism and passion for life. He was also a great friend to many.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Melinda; parents, Kenneth and Betty Teter; daughter, Lindsay (Jade) Greeson; two step children, Joshua (Chasity) Baugh, Jessica (Rusty) Stramel; brother, Brady Teter; two grandsons, Knox and Jett Baugh; and nephews, Nathan and Alec Teter. He was also excited about his two upcoming grandchildren that are expected to be born later this year.
Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Teter Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mission Aviation Fellowship in Mark’s name at https://www.maf.org/donate.
Celebration of Life: Sunday, June 10th from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at The Depot located at 155 Depot Street in Ringgold, GA. This will be a time for friends and family to come together to share their wonderful memories of Mark. Food will be provided, so please come hungry.
Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.
Annie Hayes Rogers, 95, Chickamauga, Ga.
Mrs. Annie Hayes Rogers, age 95 of Chickamauga, GA passed away Monday- May 14, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Rogers was born April 13, 1923 in Fort Payne, AL to the late Robert and Susie Downs Hayes. She was a homemaker and enjoyed flower & vegetable gardening, baking, sewing, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Rogers is preceded in death by her husband; Harry Eldon Rogers, and a daughter; Virginia Lynn Rogers.
She is survived by her son; Carmon E. Rogers and his wife Judy, grandchildren; Chip, Carl, and Julie Rogers and great-grandchildren; Cannon, Mallory, and Ava.
Graveside services: Sunday- May 20 at 2:30 PM at Hamilton Memorial Gardens with Jeremy McElhaney officiating.
Visitation: Sunday from noon until 2:00 PM at the Southcrest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home.
To share your condolences with the family online, visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Mason Funeral Home- Summerville, GA.