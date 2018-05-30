Richard Vaughn Jones, 87, Ringgold, Ga.
Richard Vaughn Jones, 87, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, he was a member of the Rock Spring Seventh-day Adventist Church and a former employee of Amos & Andy Buick. Richard was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Chickamauga Region Antique Automobile Club.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Mae Williams Jones; parents, Walter Allen and Mary Jane Tollett Jones; son, Roland Wilburn Jones; and two brothers, Laverne Avoy Jones and Merle Allen Jones.
He is survived by two sons, Rodney W. (Sandra) Jones of Monroe, GA., and E. Allen (Phyllis) Jones of Ringgold, GA.; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 9:00 A.M. Friday June 1, 2018 in the funeral home chapel officiating.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: 5-8 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Warren Engle Osbourn, Jr. “Ozzie”, 74, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Warren Engle Osbourn, Jr. “Ozzie”, 74, of Chattanooga went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2018 surrounded by family and friends.
He was born October 8, 1943 in Chattanooga, TN to the late Captain Warren E. Osbourn, Sr. and Charlotte A. Hilton Osbourn. Ozzie traveled the world, was a member of the U.S. Army and he retired in 2008 as a truck driver with over 40 years of service. His passions in life were his family, working on cars, and racing.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carolyn Scott Osbourn.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Warren E. Osbourn, III; daughter, Carey (Wesley) Bramlett; aunt, Nancy (Edward) Guthrie; brother-in-law, Gene (Shayna) Scott; sister-in-law, Pam (Bryan) Sanders; his best friend, Steve Worley. He also leaves behind many more loving family members and cherished friends. Finally, he leaves behind his beloved dogs, Comet and Molly.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Chattanooga at 4411 Oakwood Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37416.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, Rossville.