Earnest Wallace Green, 92, of Ringgold, Georgia went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, Earnest was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during W.W. II where he received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He is a life time member of the American Legion Post #40 and was of the Baptist faith. Earnest was a former employee of Sweet water Rug where he worked for 15 years and Queen Carpet where he worked for 10 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Jefferson and Lula Jane Freeland Green; two sisters, Mildred Wells and Florence Peters; two brothers, Arnold Green and Carl Green; and two step-brothers, Fred Manis and Lamar Manis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothy Lee Kittle Green of Ringgold, GA.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Wess Etheredge of Daleville, AL, and Sharon and David Roe of Dallas, GA.; four grandchildren, Lee Nelms, Randall Nelms, Penney Studdard and Chris Roe; five great-grandchildren, Hannah Studdard, Andrew Studdard, Mason Roe, Dawson Roe and Easton Roe; special sister-in-law, Leona (Terry) Rhinehart of Ringgold, GA.; chosen son and daughter, Jessie and Joy Thornton of Ringgold, GA.; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 12:00 Noon Monday, May 14, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: 4-8 P.M. Sunday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
