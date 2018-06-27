Ruby Bryson Lance, 93, Calhoun, Ga.
Ruby Bryson Lance, 93, of Calhoun, Georgia passed Saturday, June 24, 2018 at Gordon Hospital in Calhoun.
Ruby was born on April 24, 1925, in Ringgold, Georgia as one of eleven children to Frank and Mary Brown Bryson. She was a lifelong member of Cherokee Baptist Church of Ringgold. She was employed in the textile industry for most of her life. Ruby had a great love for all animals. She rescued two beloved pets from the community. She provided them with a loving, caring and safe home.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert Harry Lance; parents, Frank and Mary Brown Bryson of Ringgold; sisters, Louise (Doc) O’Donald of Cleveland, TN., Rena (Lonnie) Helton of Adairsville, GA., Stella (John) Chambers, Edith (Tee) Headrick, Florence (Eugene) Dunson and Jo (Edward) Bryant of Ringgold.; brothers, John L., James, Frank, Jr., and Ralph all of Ringgold, Georgia.
Ruby is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Judith and Olen Bickers, Jr. of Lorena, TX., and Patty and Grover Channell of Calhoun, GA.; several nieces, nephews and special friends also survive. She will be greatly missed by her beloved pet, Bella Baby or as “Gran” called her “Baby Doll”.
Funeral services: Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the funeral home with Rev. Larry Hayes officiating.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Macon O. Grissom, 96, Flintstone, Ga.
Macon O. Grissom, 96, of Flintstone, GA. went home to be with her Lord, Sunday June 24, 2018 at her daughters home.
A longtime resident of Flintstone, Mrs. Grissom retired a the age of 90 from Bi-Lo after 42 years of service. She was a longtime member of Flintstone Baptist Church. Mrs. Grissom enjoyed cooking and will be loved and remembered for her faith and trust in God.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Georgia Keirsey, Jean Allman and brothers, James and Shorty Medley.
She is survived by her daughter, Doris (Bill) Bryson, Flintstone, GA; sister, Pauline Simpson, Tullahoma, TN.; brother, Ray Medley, Cold Water, MS; three grandchildren, Jeff (Temple) Bryson, Huntsville, AL., Brad (Amy) Bryson, Suwanee, GA and Sherri (Daniel) Anderson, Chattanooga; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Bryson, Sophie Bryson and Ivan Anderson; many nieces and nephews.
Services: Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Brent Smith officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Flintstone Baptist Church, 121 Mountain View Circle, Flintstone, GA 30725.
Visitation: Wednesday, June 27 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.
John Elmer Butler, 67, Ringgold, Ga.
John Elmer Butler, 67, of Ringgold, Georgia went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 24, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, he was a member of Indian Springs Church of God and a former employee of Roper Corporation.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Lee Raley Butler and father, John Aaron Butler.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Virginia Simerley Butler of Ringgold, GA.; three sons, Chris (Miriam) Butler of Rock Spring, GA., Thomas (Nicole) Butler of Ringgold, GA., and Mike (April) Butler of Ringgold, GA.; two sisters, Genitha Hixson of Ringgold, GA., and Teresa (John) Scott Conkle of Tunnel Hill, GA.; four brothers, Lamar (Judy) Butler of Rising Fawn, GA., Daniel (Becky) Butler of Cloudland, GA., Anthony “Tony) Butler of Soddy Daisy, TN and Jonathan (Rhonda) Butler of Ringgold, GA.; five grandchildren, Aaron, Zoey, Angel, Hunter, and K.G. Butler; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Indian Springs Church of God with Pastor Alex Lawhon officiating.
Interment: Payne’s Chapel Cemetery in Lookout Mtn, GA.
Visitation: Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Gloria Darlene Simerley Phillips, 62, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Gloria Darlene Simerley Phillips, 62, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia, Chattanooga area, she was a former employee of Jepco Mini Storage where she worked for 15 years and was of the Church of God faith.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Pauline Teas Cluck.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Phillips of Chattanooga, TN.; two children, Chris Atwood of Tunnel Hill, GA., and April Turner of Ringgold, GA.; four sisters, Michelle Pollard of Ringgold, GA., Lori Slatton of Ooltewah, TN., Billie Jean Clark of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA., and Jamie Parker of Ringgold, GA.; brother, Rodney Simerley of Ringgold, GA.; nine grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 25, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mia Pittman Head officiating.
Interment: Calvary Gardens.
Visitation: 2-8 P.M. Sunday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Deborah Kay Ladd Chapman, 63, Rossville, Ga.
Deborah Kay Ladd Chapman, 63 of Rossville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and was a member of Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church and the Church Orchestra since 1996. She was a graduate of Rossville High School where she played the clarinet in the band and was a member of the Medical Club. She was one of the founders & a member of the Mid-South Concert Band of Rossville and was well known for catering weddings and making birthday cakes. She played in Jay Cravens Clarinet Choir, Frank Hales Chattanooga Concert Band, the Cadek Conservatory Orchestra and also played at the Signal Mountain Play House many times. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney & Bessie Ladd and brother, Paul Ladd.
Survivors include her loving husband of more than 46 years, Larry Dwight Chapman; sons & daughter-in-law, Paul & Brandy Chapman and Steve Chapman; 2 sisters and brother-in-law, Linda & Ronnie Parker and Joyce Hale; 2 granddaughters, Bailey Chapman and Allison Chapman and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Terry Chitwood officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: After 3 p.m. on Wednesday and from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia.
James “Jim” Frank Parris, 74, Ringgold, Ga.
James “Jim” Frank Parris, 74, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Monday, June 25, 2018 at his residence.
A lifelong resident of Ringgold, he attended Ringgold First Baptist Church, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was a former employee of Salem Equipment where he worked for 30 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ruby Lee Waters Parris; and brother, R.C. Parris.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Elizabeth Wormsley Parris of Ringgold, GA.; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Linda Parris of Rock Island, TN.; grandson, Carl Parris; sister-in-law, Betty Harris; brother-in-law, Wayne Wormsley; two nephews, Stephen Wormsley and Robert (Hannah) Wormsley.
Graveside services: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Ringgold with Pastor Ted Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Chattanooga and friends Jeanette and Faye for all the care given to James and the family during his illness.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Alice Mae Waters Dew, 99, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Alice Mae Waters Dew, 99 of Chattanooga went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
She had lived in the Chattanooga area for most of her life and was a member of East Lake Church of God. She had worked at Rossville Yarn for many years and was always working and volunteering with Hamilton County Nursing Home. Alice was always putting others needs before her own and would do anything for anyone. She was a loving and devoted friend, wife and aunt who will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Dew.
Survivors include her 2 nephews, Mike Phillips and Gene Manning; niece, Cathy Rintol and numerous extended family & friends.
Services: 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the funeral home.
Burial: Chattanooga Memorial Park.
Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
David Benjamin Pressley, 73, Chattanooga, Tenn.
David Benjamin Pressley, 73 of Chattanooga, passed away Wednesday June 20, 2018.
David was a security guard for Walden Security and drove a truck for many years. He enjoyed working on cars and spending time in the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Pressley; son, Jimmy Pressley; sister, Christine Campbell; and parents, Ben and Opal Pressley.
Survivors include his daughters, Elizabeth Duncan and Becky Robinson; four grandchildren, Kasey Wortman, James Pressley, Chasity Robinson, and Dakota Robinson; and one great-grandchild, Lexi Grant.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm Friday, June 29th in the South Crest Chapel with Jimmy Robinson officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens South.
Visitation: Thursday, June 28th from 4-8pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.