Thelma Dianne Donnell Baugher, 75, Ringgold, Ga.
Thelma Dianne Donnell Baugher, 75, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at her residence.
A resident of the Ringgold area for the past 19 years, she was formerly of Bear, Delaware and was of the Christian faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Earl Donnell Sr. and Alice Irene Sullivan Donnell; sister, Marie Donnell; and brother, William Donnell Jr.
She is survived by her four children, Stuart (Carol) Baugher of Port Orange, FL., Sandee (Joseph) Holmes of Ringgold, GA., Keith Baugher of Birmingham, AL., and Eric Baugher of Columbia, S.C.; sister Nancy Hellyer of Vancouver, WA.; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Dannie Henry McGill, 78, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
Rev. Dannie Henry McGill, 78 of Fort Oglethorpe, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was a member of West Berrington Pentecostal Church. He was employed with BASF for more than 25 years as a supervisor and had served as a Pastor and Evangelist for most of his life. He loved singing and being with his church family & friends. He was a loving and devoted brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Peek.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 13 years, Frances Eunella Smith McGill; daughters, Dana Faye Hogue and Angela Garner; step children, Dewayne Mitchell, Jason Durham, Eric Durham and Corey Nance; Darlene Clark, Carol Moore and Billy Housley, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. John Manns officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: After 5:00 p.m. Thursday and prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.