James Calvin Wigley, 69 Ringgold, Ga.
James Calvin Wigley, 69 of Ringgold, GA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday morning July 15th, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his father, Reverend Calvin C. Wigley.
He is survived by his twin sons, Todd and Scott Wigley and daughters, Lindsay Kellis and Kristy (Dewayne) Craig. He was a loving father to his four children and the greatest Pappaw to Connor, Avery, Ella, and Kaden. He is also survived by his mother, Betty Wigley; sister, Linda Wigley, and many other family members and friends.
Jim was a 1967 graduate of Chattanooga High School and attended Lee College where he sang with The Men of Lee. He received his degree in psychology from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He later went to work for Hamilton County Parks and Recreation where he served as the coordinator of Tennessee Riverpark for 25 years. He absolutely loved his job!
He was a very talented musician and especially loved playing the piano and singing. He loved his family more than anything on this earth. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed, but we find comfort in knowing that we will be reunited again.
Funeral services: Friday, July 20th, at 11:00am in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Chattanooga Memorial Park.
Visitation: Thursday, July 19th, 2018 from 4-8pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Doris Lynn Hicks, 70, Chickamauga, Ga.
Doris Lynn Hicks, 70, of Chickamauga, passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Hicks was born on February 7, 1948 in LaFayette, Georgia to the late George & Elsie Roach Womble.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Hicks, & brothers, Richard & David Womble.
Survivors include her children, Rita Lively, Jimmy (Vickie) Hicks, Wayne (Sandy) Hicks, Lee Hicks, Lisa (Jerry) Vandergriff, Donny Hicks, Mandy (Melvin) Franks, & Kevin Hicks; several grand and great-grandchildren, seven brothers, two sisters, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Private celebration of life for Mrs. Hicks at a later date.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.
Forrest Lee Crisp, 69, Soddy Daisy, Ga.
Forrest Lee Crisp, 69, of Soddy Daisy, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mr. Crisp was a veteran of the U.S. Army, was a retired truck driver and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, hunting, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Ellen Crisp, brother, Charlie Crisp, and sister, Judy Black.
Survivors include his wife Betty Gail Crisp; children, Anissa (Rob Nealon) Stokes, and Ricky (Leslie) Crisp; sisters, Trula (Jimmy) Young & Mary Ellen Rector; grandchildren, Amanda (Jean) Torbett, Damon Stokes, & Austin (Anna Kythas) Crisp; great-grandchild, Jaeda Stokes; several nieces & nephews.
Private family services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Loyce “Lolo” Fricks, 82, Flintstone, Ga.
Loyce “Lolo” Fricks, 82, of Flintstone, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 14, 2018 with her family by her side.
Mrs. Fricks was born October 3, 1935 in Murphy, NC to the late William & Oma Decker Pinkerton. She was a faithful member of Flintstone Baptist Church and was dedicated to working in the nursery. Mrs. Fricks retired from the Walker County Board of Education following 30 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Hill & Carolyn Oliver.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 59 years, James “Thomas” Fricks; sons, Jeff (Daune) Fricks & Jonathan (Rick) Fricks; grandchildren, Tiphane, Taylor, & Stephanie Fricks;
Service to celebrate her life: Monday, July 16th at 5:00 p.m. at Flintstone Baptist Church, 121 Mountain View Circle, Flintstone, GA 30725, with Pastor Brent Smith officiating.
Private burial will be held.
Visitation: Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the service hour at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Flintstone Baptist Church/Nursery Fund.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Delano Clarence Hamill, 81, Ringgold, Ga.
Delano Clarence Hamill, age 81 of Ringgold, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of Ringgold and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from Texacote in Dalton after more than 10 yrs. of employment. Delano enjoyed working on all types of cars, mostly Fords, and spending time with his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, who will be greatly missed.
Delano was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jewett Curtis Hamill.
He is survived by his children, Janet (David Betancourt) Hamill, Rick (Lanette) Hamill and Kim (Scott) Nolan, siblings, Christine Gibbs, Loretta Heatherly, Charity Taylor, Paul Hamill, David Hamill and Judy Cole, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in the funeral home chapel, with Dr. Ernest Groce officiating.
Interment: Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-Wallis Stewart Chapel, Ringgold.