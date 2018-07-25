Norman Wayne Carter, 77, Douglasville, Ga.
Norman Wayne Carter, 77 of Douglasville, GA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 23, 2018.
He was born in Rossville, Georgia to the late Andrew & Kathleen Dill Carter, Sr. and had lived in the Atlanta area for the past 5 years. He attended Douglasville Methodist Church and had served on the Board of Directors for DuPont Credit Union and the Chattanooga Tennis Association for many years. He was a huge Georgia Bulldog Fan and was known a Handyman and a Jack of All Trades. He organized the Annual DuPont Pipe Fitters Dinner and retired from Dupont after more than 30 years of service as a Pipe Fitter. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 30 years, Sandra Clements Carter; children, Chip & (Kim) Carter and Kim & (Joe) Proctor; step daughters, Jennifer & (Donny) Garrett and Sherry & (Jeff) Cunningham; sister & brother-in-law, Pat & Paul Christly; grandchildren, Andy Carter, Katy Carter, Ryan Garrett, Anna Garrett and Ashley Paul; and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Bro. Jim Bennett officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Thursday and prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Leukemia Society at donate.lls.org.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Norma Jean Tollett Lindsay Kerfoot Haisten, 86, Ringgold, Ga.
Norma Jean Tollett Lindsay Kerfoot Haisten, 86, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Monday, July 24, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, she was a member of Cloud Springs Baptist Church. Norma worked for several automobile dealers in the Chattanooga area where she worked for 32 years as a bookkeeper.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Kerfoot; husband, Edward Leon Haisten; parents, Raymond Leonard and Katherine Elizabeth Ray Tollett; and three brothers, R.L. Tollett, Robert “Bob” Tollett, and Johnny Tollett.
She is survived by three children, Larry Lindsay of Ringgold, GA., Elizabeth Darlene (Johnny) Reed of Rossville, GA., and Thomas “Randy” (Sandy) Kerfoot of Ooltewah, TN.; sister, Delores Hedgepeth of Bradenton, FL.; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services: 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 28, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bill Gardner officiating.
Interment: Chattanooga Memorial Park.
Visitation: 3-8 P.M. Friday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel, Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.