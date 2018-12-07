Jackie Maynard Evans, 85, Cloudland, Ga.
Jackie Maynard Evans age 85, of Cloudland, GA passed away Thursday – De-cember 6, 2018.
He was born in Chattooga County, Georgia to the late Edward C. and Lela Beatrice Fuller Evans. He was a lifelong resident of Walker County, residing in the Chickamauga and Cloudland communities. He enjoyed watching The Price is Right and Westerns on TV Land. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Cloudland, GA.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters: Lillie Mae Col-bert, Nell Lois Evans, Barbara Ann Bailey and brother: Charles Evans.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Noon until 2:00 p.m. - Tuesday - December 11, 2018 with the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Cloudland, Georgia.
Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Oakview Health and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care for Jack.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel. Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Jack Herman Layton Roach, 82, Chickamauga, Ga.
Jack Herman Layton Roach, 82 of Chickamauga, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and was of the Baptist faith. He was previously employed with ET & WMC, B&H Freight and Blakemore Trucking as a Truck Driver for many years and loved spending time working on cars. He was a loving and devoted brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave & Lucille Roach, wife, Wilda Lou Roach; daughter, Tracey Daily and three brothers, Tim, Raymond & Jerry Roach.
Survivors include his children & spouses, Jeff (Christie) Roach, Eddie (Jackie) Daily, Lisa (Rodney) Lovelady and Christie (Chad) Fahrubel; brother & sister-in-law, Steve (Pam) Roach; sisters, Donna Jo Kemp and Frances Powell; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in the Fort Ogle-thorpe Chapel with Rev. Ray Williams officiating.
Burial: Hawkins Cemetery.
Visitation: Saturday from 12 – 8 p.m. and prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Delbert Eugene Fouts, 85, Flintstone, Ga.
Delbert Eugene Fouts, 85 of Flintstone, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and attended Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Sexton Class. He was a Charter Member of the Chattanooga Valley Lions Club for more than 49 years and was also a Charter Member of the Flintstone Fire De-partment. He was a Park Ranger at Red Top Mountain State Park for more than a year and was previously employed with Ace Hardware in Flintstone and retired from Walter A. Wood Supply in 1996 after more than 17 years of service. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great-grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Lee & Della Mae Fouts; 2 brothers, Ottis Lee Fouts and James Elbert Fouts; sister, Ruth Tapp and grand-son, Jason Sams.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 65 years, Mary Katherine Lee Fouts; children & spouses, LeeRoy & Gail Fouts, Deborah Sams, Wilma Willis, Joe & Carol Fouts, Dell Fouts, Kristy Revis; brother & sister-in-law, Orvil & Con-nie Fouts; 5 grandchildren, Tim Fouts, Richard Jordan, II, Michael Fouts, Jeffrey Fouts and Matthew Fouts; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great great grand-children and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018 in the Fort Ogle-thorpe Chapel with Rev. Jeff Brown officiating.
Burial: Private.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, 2-8 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Robert Lee Finnell, 89, Ringgold, Ga.
Robert Lee Finnell, 89, of Ringgold, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, November 30, 2018.
He was of the Presbyterian faith. Robert served in the U.S. Army, 39th Con-struction Engineer Group, in Germany during the Korean War.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Catheryne Foster Finnell; parents, Fred and Goldie Finnell; sister, Sylvia Mead, sister-in-law, Allene Foster; brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Foster.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Clarice Foster; brother-in-law, Vernon Patrick (Phyllis) Pearson; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Q.T. and Linda Morphis, Jason and Lisa Holman, Danny and Sherry Flegal, Phylis Lee, Charles Foster.
Graveside service: 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 7, 2018 at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Albert Lee Parker, 78, Rossville, Ga.
Albert Lee Parker, 78, of Rossville passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018.
Mr. Parker was a native of Chattanooga where he was a graduate of Kirkman High School. Mr. Parker lived several years in California and while living in Cali-fornia he worked for Bethlehem Steel. Mr. Parker always enjoyed reading the newspaper, he loved his black poodle, Tiny, and he enjoyed collecting dif-ferent items throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jewell Parker; brother, Hubert Parker; sister, Dorothy Howard; and step-son, Bobby Lawson, Sr.
Survivors include his former wife/Caregiver, Lillian Parker; 2 nephews, Aaron and Eugene Parker; and 2 nieces, Audrey Burton and Penny Ferguson.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Friday at 1:00p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Reverend Jim Bennett officiating.
Entombment: Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday from 5-8p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Johnny Ray Collins Sr., 81, LaFayette, Ga.
Mr. Johnny Ray Collins Sr., age 81, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, De-cember 01, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randell Collins; sisters, Francis Stiles, and Brenda Ballard; brothers, Lester Collins, William Collins, and Harold Collins.
Survived by his wife Catherine Collins of LaFayette, daughters, Regina Collins of LaFayette, Teresa Gooden of LaFayette, and Barbara Brown of Chattanooga; son, Johnny Collins, Jr. of LaFayette; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Louise Chastine, and Janell Collins both of LaFayette; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 4th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Randy Avans officiating.
Interment: Fairview South Cemetery.
Visitation: Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Stuart Thomas O’Brien, 58, LaFayette, Ga.
Mr. Stuart Thomas O’Brien, age 58, of LaFayette, formerly of Warrenton, Vir-ginia passed away Tuesday, November 20th 2018.
He was the bowling mechanic for Warrenton Lanes in Virginia, and after moving to Georgia he became the bowling mechanic for Holiday Bowl in Chattanooga and Hixson for six years.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Tim O’Brien.
Survived by his love and companion, Kim Harrell, of LaFayette; mother Reni O’Brien; daughter, Heather O’Brien; grandson, Sean Sours, Jr.; and brother, Wayne O’Brien; all of Virginia.
Celebration of life service: At a later date in Culpeper, Virginia.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to PruittHealth Hospice of Calhoun, Shepherd Hills, and Dr. John McCravey of the Chattanooga Tumor Clinic for their outstanding care.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.