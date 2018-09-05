JeriAnn Preece Banks, 46, Ringgold, Ga.
JeriAnn Preece Banks, 46, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
A native of San Saba, Texas, she has lived in the Ringgold area for the past 28 years. She was a former employee of Georgia Northwestern College for 14 years, was a member of the National Honor Society and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her mother Geraldine Patton Preece and grandfather David Patton.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Banks of Ringgold, GA.; father, Jerome Preece of San Saba, TX.; two grandmothers, Phennie Judkins of San Saba, TX. And Floatie Patton of Dalton, GA.; two sisters, Dena Preece of Ellijay, GA., and Darla (Joe) Preece Campbell of Port Wentworth, GA.; seven nieces and nephews, Carol Chadwick, Trevor Preece, Evan Martin, Cheyenne Martin, Destinee Preece, Aubrey Martin and Tina Marie (Mac) Martinez, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Celebration of Life service: 7:00 P.M. Monday, September 10, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Visitation: Monday from 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the ASPCA.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
James Allon Johnson, 68, Rock Spring, Ga.
James Allon Johnson, 68 of Rock Spring, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018.
He had lived in the North Georgia area for most of his life and was of the Christian faith. He was employed with Norfolk-Southern Railroad for more than 30 years as a Supervisor and enjoyed watching westerns & playing golf. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved Alabama Football “Roll Tide”, he also enjoyed going on vacations, spending time on the beach and just being with family & friends. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Everett Johnson and his son, James Allon Johnson, Jr.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Anderson Johnson; his loving wife of more than 50 years, Betty Mayo Johnson; children & spouses, Rebecca & Richard Sproat, Alex Johnson, Rachel & Chris Rose and Jeremy & Kim Johnson; brother, Terry Johnson; sister, Enola Johnson; 6 grandchildren, Raphe Alexander, Parker Alexander, Kela Pierce, Hayden Johnson, Kennedy Johnson and Jordan Magnuson; 4 great grandchildren, Jaxson Alexander, Myles Pierce, Harleigh Alexander and Londyn Alexander; and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 3:00 p.m. EST ~ 2:00 p.m. CST in the Fuller Independent Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Wallace officiating.
Burial: Fuller Cemetery.
Visitation: After 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home. Also, Friday from 1:00 p.m. EST ~ 12:00 Noon CST at Fuller Independent Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Billy Wayne Wallin Sr., 79, Ringgold, Ga.
Billy Wayne Wallin Sr., 79, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
A resident of the North Georgia area for the past 68 years, he was a retired employee of Beaulieu of America and a member of Lakeshore Park Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Edith Wright Wallin; parents, Bradford Harrison and Lula Mae McGinnis Wallin; three brothers, Alvin Wallin, Eugene Wallin and Mackie Rawls; and three sisters, Claire Edgeman, Shirley Wallin and Mary Wallin. He is survived by two children, Tennie Elaine (James) Helmes of Ringgold, GA., and Billy (Joyce) Wayne Wallin Jr. of Tunnel Hill, GA.; sister, Martha Hixson of Ringgold, GA.; two grandchildren, Whitney Brynn Howard, Abbie Elaine Helmes, Carlie Wallin, Piper Wallin, and Deliha Wallin; three step-grandchildren, Cassie Helmes Blansit, Jessica Helmes and Alexis Helmes Parker; three great grandchildren, five step great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 3:00 P.M. Friday, September 7, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dennis Chasteen officiating.
Interment: Gordy Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Wednesday from 5-8 P.M., Thursday from 12-8 P.M. and Friday until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
