Thelma Jacqueline (Chitty) Pickle, 79, Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.
Mrs. Thelma Jacqueline (Chitty) Pickle, age 79, of Ft. Oglethorpe, passed away on April 17, 2018 in Red Bank, TN.
She was born on February 10, 1939 in Ft. Oglethorpe, to the late 1st Sgt. Charles A. Chitty Sr. and Edna Mae Jenkins Chitty. Thelma was the loving wife of the late Jack Pickle. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. Thelma’s greatest joy was her family.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles A. Chitty Jr., Jackie Lee Chitty, Franklyn R. Chitty, and Lenord James Chitty; and sister, Helen Lorraine Mathis.
Thelma is survived by her sons, Lavon (Keen) Pickle, Dereck Pickle, and Bobby Pickle; brother, Rex Perry Chitty; sister, Betty Jo Harris; grandchildren, Allison Pickle, Amy Pickle Ledford, Tiffany Pickle Grider, Hunter Pickle and "Little David"; great-grandchildren, Alexander J. Drouillard, Ethan Grider and Haylee Grider.
We would like to say a special thank you to the Home Health Nurses that treated and cared for her as if they were family.
Graveside service: 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Forrest Hills Cemetery, 4016 Tennessee Ave., Chattanooga, TN, 37409, with Pastor Dale Kidd officiating.
Visitation: Friday, from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Mary Louise Eaker Blake, 77, Rossville, Ga.
Mary Louise Eaker Blake age 77, of Rossville, Georgia went home to be with The Lord Tuesday – April 17, 2018.
She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Carl and Allie Nash Eaker. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a member of Battlefield Baptist Church. She enjoyed being a homemaker where she could spend time cooking for her family. Such as, her delicious coleslaw, green beans, potato salad and chicken & dressing.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands: Thomas "Tom" Leroy Blake, Jesse Hilton, daughter: Melissa Ann Blake and Carlton Leroy Blake.
She is survived by her daughters: Vickie Louise Blake, Teresa Marie (Robert F.) Sexton all of Rossville, GA, son: Arthur Roy (Angela) Blake of Ringgold, GA, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Thursday from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Friday morning until the service.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm – Friday – April 20, 2018 in the chapel with Reverend James Langston.
Burial: Chattanooga Veterans National Cemetery at 1:00 pm – Monday – April 23, 2018.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
John Wesley "J.W." Sparks Jr., 73, Rossville, Ga.
John Wesley "J.W." Sparks Jr. 73 of Rossville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 15, 2018.
J.W. was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending his free time doing carpentry and masonry work to help anyone in need. He was previously employed with Eureka Foundry as a Foreman for more than 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Sparks, Sr. & Mary Ann Hines.
Survivors include his daughter, Vickie Sparks; two sisters, Marie Sparks-Hermon of Newark, NJ and Jeanette Sparks of Nashville, TN; special friend, Eva Nell Tarver; the mother of his daughter, Linda McClain Sparks and numerous extended family & friends.
Graveside services: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018 in the Highland Memorial Gardens.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.