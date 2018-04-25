Albert Eugene Rountree, 77, Rocky Face, Ga.
Albert Eugene Rountree, 77 of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
A native of Williamsburg, Kentucky, he has lived in the North Georgia area for the past 31 years. He was a former employee of Farr Cars and Dalton Utilities.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Vivian Marie Lawson Rountree; granddaughter, Laura Hand; two sisters, Odetta Perkins and Barbara Rose; and three brothers, Eddie Rountree, Pete Rountree and Danny Ray Rountree. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Myra Ellis Rountree of Rocky Face, GA.; three children, Teresa Rountree of Chatsworth, GA., Vicky (Rick) Smith of Marietta, GA., and Albert (Becky) Rountree of Varnell, GA.; two sisters, Mae Tucker and Rosie Davis both of Williamsburg, KY.; brother, Roger Dale Rountree of Williamsburg, KY.; eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends and two special “adopted” granddaughters.
Funeral services: 3:00 P.M. Thursday, April 26, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mike Watson officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Thursday from 10 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home LaFayette Chapel LaFayette, Georgia.
