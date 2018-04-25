Obituaries

Albert Eugene Rountree, 77, Rocky Face, Ga.

Albert Eugene Rountree, 77 of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

A native of Williamsburg, Kentucky, he has lived in the North Georgia area for the past 31 years. He was a former employee of Farr Cars and Dalton Utilities.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Vivian Marie Lawson Rountree; granddaughter, Laura Hand; two sisters, Odetta Perkins and Barbara Rose; and three brothers, Eddie Rountree, Pete Rountree and Danny Ray Rountree. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Myra Ellis Rountree of Rocky Face, GA.; three children, Teresa Rountree of Chatsworth, GA., Vicky (Rick) Smith of Marietta, GA., and Albert (Becky) Rountree of Varnell, GA.; two sisters, Mae Tucker and Rosie Davis both of Williamsburg, KY.; brother, Roger Dale Rountree of Williamsburg, KY.; eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends and two special “adopted” granddaughters.

Funeral services: 3:00 P.M. Thursday, April 26, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mike Watson officiating.

Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.

Visitation: Thursday from 10 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home LaFayette Chapel LaFayette, Georgia.

An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags