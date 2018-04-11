Kathy Ann Whitener Johnson, 59, Ringgold, Ga.
Kathy Ann Whitener Johnson, 59, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at her residence.
Born, August 1, 1958, Kathy was a lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, was of the Baptist faith and loved Georgia football.
She is preceded in death by father, Roy "R.E." Whitener; brother, Larry Whitener; grandparents, Bana Holt Williams and Edward Whitener and nephew, Chris Whitener.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Donald "Skip" Johnson of Ringgold, GA.; brothers, Jim Whitener of Chattanooga, TN., Eddie Whitener of Rock Spring, GA., Steve Whitener of Cleveland, TN., Rickey Whitener of Honolulu. HI., and Gary Whitener of Ooltewah, TN.; also survived by her loving kids, Jeremy Phifer of Ringgold, GA., Tommy Blackard of Iuka, MS., and Chrissie Haas of Ringgold, GA. Her kids are champs. Survived as well by her step-daughters, Rae Green of Ringgold, GA., and Marte Andrews of Graysville, GA., they are loving girls. She has four wonderful grandsons, Dalton, Hampton, Kellan and Gabe; three beautiful granddaughters, Mallory, Addison, and Makinley. She was a blessed woman. God is good.
Kathy Johnson will always be remembered for her love of kids and her loving personality. She loved her husband dearly, and the families on all sides. Kathy was a great testament of the Lord Jesus Christ - Your Loving Husband.
My mother was a very kind, sweet, generous, and loving person. She had a huge heart and a love for people. She had a way of making the bad things better. She was also a giver and loved helping others. If you knew my mom you would know she could light up the darkest rooms with her smile and love for the Lord! Momma you will be forever loved and missed. Not a day will go by that I won’t think of you and wish you were here. I love you as high as the sky and to the ocean floor. One day we will be together again – love your daughter Chrissie "Booty".
Memorial services: 6:00 P.M. Friday, April 13, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Henson officiating.
Visitation: Friday from 2-6 P.M at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel, Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Paul Wilbur Worland, 89
Paul Wilbur Worland, 89 went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 10th, 2018.
Paul was born April 1st, 1929 to Leo Francis and Marie Sue Heverin Worland in Louisville, KY. He was the youngest of 9 children. He graduated from St. Xavier High School in Louisville. He was married to the late Sylvia Lee Dennis Worland, also from Louisville. He was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church in Fort Oglethorpe, GA and was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council 7416 and Assembly 2239 where he served as the Faithful Navigator and Color Commander.
Paul served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict where he attained the rank of Corporal. He served in Washington, DC as a cryptographer in the intelligence corp.
After a career in logistics and warehouse management with Pillsbury and Container Corporation of America, he and his wife purchased a local business, McCracken Brothers Antique Restoration, operating it until his retirement. He and his wife bought and restored a home in St. Elmo in 1984 and were active with St. Elmo historical preservation.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Knable of Louisville and his five sons, Thomas (Cara), Stephen (Deb), David (Sally), Kevin (Naomi) and Peter, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grand-children and 37 nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, His wife, and his siblings: Margaret Mary Hays, Jimmy, Mary, Louis, Kate Henning, Pat McKenzie and Jack; and a son, Paul, Jr.
Visitation and funeral services: Saturday, April 14th.
Visitation: At the sanctuary of St. Gerald’s Catholic Church in Fort Oglethorpe, GA from 10:00 am till 12:00pm.
Funeral mass: 12:30 pm. Monsignor Stephen Churchwell will be officiating.
Pallbearers: Sons and grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers: The Knights of Columbus.
Burial: Forest Hills Cemetery in St. Elmo immediately following the Mass.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Wann Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church, 3049 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742.
The family sincerely appreciates the care provided by the staff at Rosewood Assisted Living, Mary and Martha Assisted Living and Homestead Hospice.
Those wishing to leave memories, photos or condolences online may do so at www.wannfuneralhome.com.