Misty “Blu” Strawter, 43, Rossville, Ga.
Misty “Blu” Strawter, 43 of Rossville, passed away Sunday, September 2nd 2018 in a local healthcare facility.
Blu was a long time resident of the north Georgia area. She had an infectious laugh that would make you laugh just to hear it. Blu truly did things her own way. Even though she left this world, she still lives on through her children, grandchildren, and in the hearts and memories of everyone whose life she touched.
Blu was preceded in death by her father, Jim Frost; maternal grandmother, Frances Hayes; paternal grandmother, Jennie Snodgrass; and brother, James Frost.
She is survived by her daughters, Angelika, Brie, and Latazia Strawter; sons, Baron and Joseph Watson; mother, Jean Hodges; sisters, Christy Berry, Rhonda Frost, Jeannie Hankins, and Virginia Abbey; brothers, Jimbo Frost and Justin Frost; four grandchildren, Addy, Chaya, Peyton, and Aaron; husband, Charles Strawter; step-children, step-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many cousins and beloved friends.
Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com
Funeral services: Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 3:30pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Rosa Lee “Jack” Durham Veal, 90, Lookout Mountain, Ga.
Rosa Lee “Jack” Durham Veal, 90, of Lookout Mountain, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Rosa Lee was a native and lifelong resident of Lookout Mountain’s Hinkle Community and was a charter member of Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Harvey Veal, parents, Robert E. Durham, Sr., & Alice Williams Durham, sister, Hazel Neal, brother, Robert E. “Bobby” Durham, Jr., and great-granddaughter, Taylor Veal.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Dewayne Veal, Red Bank, Deborah Veal, Darlene (Steve) Keller, & Bruce (Kim) Veal, all of Lookout Mountain; grandchildren, Sandy (Lee) Derryberry, Angelicque (Joe) Melton, Kristy (Chuck) Gold, Scotty (Leah) Veal, Kenny Veal, LeAnn (Shaun) Chandler, Brent (Christina) Veal, & Derrick Veal; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Anna Lou Hilton, & Shirley Bull, both of East Ridge; brother and sister-in-law, Jim & Suzanne Durham, Ringgold; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Service to celebrate Jack’s life: Saturday, September 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial: The church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Chattanooga-South team for the care and support given during her final days. Also, a special thanks to her caregiver, Stella Powell, for her timeless dedication given to Rosa Lee. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 83, Lookout Mountain, TN 37350, or to Hospice of Chattanooga, 4401 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37406.
You may share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Saturday, September 22nd from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour at Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Mellonee D. McGregor, 60, Rossville, Ga.
Mellonee D. McGregor, 60, of Rossville, passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018 at her residence.
Mellonee had spent the greater part of her life in the Rossville area, was retired from Borg Textile, and had worked for Cigna for 20 years. She attended Canaan Baptist Church and Solid Rock Baptist Church, was a Tennessee Vol fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne McGregor and parents, Jessie & Floyetta Green.
Survivors include her daughters, Krysty (Jody) Bradley, Amie (Joey) Graham, and Kimberly McGregor; brother, Michael (Barbara) Green; eleven grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; special friend, Bylinda Johnson.
Graveside services: Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Joe Gill & Rev. Josh Hollifield officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Sunday, September 9th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Bertha Lou “Granny” Ware, Ringgold, Ga.
Bertha Lou “Granny” Ware, of Ringgold, passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018.
She was born June 26, 1927, to the late B.B. and Mattie Ware. She was a faithful member of the Apison Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and family quartet. She was a member of the L.L.L. Sunday School Class.
She retired from Catoosa Board of Education after working as a substitute teacher for 31 years. She enjoyed working with students and loved each one. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. She worked as a seamstress for many years and also enjoyed working as a poll worker.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Ware; sister, Rebecca Cusumano; and brothers, B.B., J.C., and W.W. Ware.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty Lou and Sarah Jane Ware; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Sunday, September 9, 2018 from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Wilson Funeral Home in Ringgold, GA.
Funeral services: Monday, September 10, 2018 at 2:00 pm with Dr. Leroy Spinks officiating.
Interment will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.