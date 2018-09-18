Lebrondia Foote Moore, 58, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Lebrondia Foote Moore, 58 of Chattanooga, TN passed away Monday, September 17 2018.
She is survived by her parents, Lebron and Gail Foote; daughters, Rebeka (Billy) McDaniel and Britany (Stacy) Knight; brother, Greg (Rita) Foote; grandchildren, Gage and Parker McDaniel, Abigail, Luke and Caleb Knight; special companion, Chris Camacho.
A memorial service, for Ms. Moore, will be held at a later date.
Clifford “Cliff” Lamar Howard, 77, Rossville, Ga.
Clifford “Cliff” Lamar Howard, 77, of Rossville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday afternoon.
He was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area. Cliff was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where he faithfully served as an Elder, Choir Director and Treasurer. He had served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years and retired from BASF Chemical after 28 years as an electrician.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Lee and Claudia Marie Potter Howard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Patricia (Pat) Kendrick Howard, three sons; Roddey Lee Howard, Steven Lamar (Felena) Howard and Michael Shawn Howard all of Rossville; sister, Ernestine Norris, Chattanooga, grandchildren, Scott, Kayla and Patrick Howard and Ashley Borr; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend Melissa Howard.
Visitation: After 6 p.m. Tuesday, all day Wednesday, September 19, 2018.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church where he will Lie-in-State from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Barry Williams and Rev. Jon Underwood officiating. Interment will be in Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.