Joyce Fay Green Bryson, 82, Ringgold, Ga.
Joyce Fay Green Bryson, 82, of Ringgold, Georgia, was carried away by angels on Monday, October 15, 2018 into the presence of the Lord that she loved and served.
Her loving family was by her side to pass her from this world to her new home. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lebron Bryson; parents, Bill and Martha Lou Land Green; and siblings, Evelyn James, Ronnie Green, Ralph Green, and Linda Hixon. She has been reunited with many family members and close friends.
Left behind, for now, to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Fay and Steve Wood of Ringgold, GA., and Debbie and Kevin Marcus of Ringgold, GA.; grandchildren, Becky Steed (Travis), Aaron Wood (fiancé Cassi Woods) and Lauren Marcus; great grandchildren, Merritt and Evelyn Steed; brother, Doug Green (Nita) of Tunnel Hill, GA.; sisters, Betty Rivers (Jim) of Ringgold, GA., Judy Babb (Wendal) of Ringgold, GA., and Jewel Silvey (Lamar) of Ringgold, GA.; several nieces, nephews, family and friends she has touched along the way, too numerous to count.
Mrs. Bryson retired from the Catoosa County School System after more than 30 years of working in various cafeterias. She was a member of Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle and teacher/member of the Ladies Bible Learners Sunday School class. She loved singing in the choir, groups and solos in area churches. She was a former member of Welcome Hill Baptist Church where she taught children’s and ladies’ Sunday School.
Mrs. Bryson lived a simple and meaningful life of service to others. She spent many hours visiting others. She loved writing poetry and short stories. The story of her childhood was published in 2009 in Brush Brooms and Straw Ticks. Known as “Nana” to all of her babies, she showed unconditional love and led by example as a woman of strength and grace. She made ordinary days extra ordinary for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and her husband “Papa” created a lifetime of memories by making mud pies, cooking, gardening, digging up worms, playing hop scotch and searching for four leaf clovers.
As her health declined, she continued to be happiest when serving others with encouraging phone calls, cards and prayers. Her daughters cared for and loved her well in her home until her passing. Her caregivers for the past two years, the late Lillian Brown and Dianne Bramblett had a special place in her heart. Special thanks and appreciation to her sister, Jewel Silvey, who showed her unconditional love and dedication by being her angel of mercy in her final months. “Yes Mom, we’ll meet by the River” .
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 18, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Atkins and Rev. Justin Gazaway officiating.
Interment: Anderson memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Noon to 8 P.M. Wednesday and from 11 A.M. until funeral time Thursday at the funeral home.
William “Gene” Wilson, 72, Chattanooga, Tenn.
William “Gene” Wilson, 72, of Chattanooga passed away Monday, October 15, 2018.
He was born in Hixson, Tennessee to the late, Harvey & Lena Wilson and had lived in Felton, California since the mid 70’s, before moving back to the Chattanooga area 3 years ago. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from Geno’s Foreign Car Repair as the Owner & Operator after more than 18 years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing, being with friends and family & loved history.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Carleen Wilson Dibnah; sister, Betty Allen and two brothers, Vaughn Wilson & James Carl Wil-son.
Survivors include his brother & sister-in-law, Richard & Pat Wilson; 2 grand-children; niece and caregiver, Glenda Bryson and numerous extended family & friends.
Graveside services: 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018 in the Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
No visitation at the funeral home.
