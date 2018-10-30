John “Raymond” Raines, 80 Flintstone, Ga.
John “Raymond” Raines, 80 of Flintstone, GA went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday October 29, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He retired from Dupont after 27 years of service and was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. Raymond was a family man first and foremost and loved his family dearly. He was a man with strong convictions and all about doing what was right. He was a kind and gentle soul that put everyone before himself. He will be greatly missed by all who know him.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia “Ann” Raines; parents, Lee and Grace Raines; sisters, Ina Lee Hickman, Bessie Raines and Flora Blackwell; brothers, Floyd Raines, Frank Raines, Harry “Spud” Raines, Roy Raines and Walter Raines, Sr.
Mr. Raines is survived by three children; daughter, Deborah (Johnny, Sr.) Byrd; and sons, Ronnie (Faye) Raines, Sr., James (Tanya) Raines; six grandchil-dren and five great- grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 3:00 PM, in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Josh Hollifield officiating.
Interment: Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: At the funeral home, from 4:00 PM until 8:00PM on Tuesday, Oc-tober 30, 2018 and Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 3:00 PM.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.