Myrtle Louise Nicholson Copeland age 92, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Sunday – September 30, 2018.
She was born in Montezma, Georgia to the late Ralph and Carrie Louise Lentz Nicholson. She had resided most of her life in the LaFayette and Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia area. She was a former employee with Eckerds Drug Store in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia for many years. She was a member of Peavine Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands: Stanley Burgess, James Brice Copeland, grandson: Mickey Jolley, great-grandson: Troy Williams, Jr., sisters: Evelyn Smith, Vera Fulton and brother: George Nicholson.
She is survived by her daughters: Linda Burgess (Randy) Goins of Spring City, TN, Cathy Burgess Carter of Ringgold, GA, grandchildren: Tammy Roberts, Terri (Troy) Williams, Tim (Nikki) Jolley, great-grandchildren: Megan Williams, Kelley (Nick) Carroll, Wade Jolley, Annslea Jolley, three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Wednesday from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Wednesday morning prior to the service.
Funeral services: 11:00 am – Thursday – October 4, 2018 in the chapel with Freddy Huey presiding.
Burial: LaFayette Memory Gardens – LaFayette, Georgia.
The family would like to Thank Caris Hospice and the caregivers for their ex-cellent care for Myrtle.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.