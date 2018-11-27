Bobbie Ruth Lankford Wilkerson, 76, Centre, Ala.
Bobbie Ruth Lankford Wilkerson, age 76 of Centre, AL, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
Bobbie was born to the late Lonnie Clyde and Thelma Collins Lankford in Gadsden, Al, lived in the LaFayette area for more than 35 yrs., and was of the Christian Faith. She retired from Akrylic Fabricators, Ringgold and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be greatly missed.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Lawson, grandson, little Charlie Edgeman, sisters, Margaret, Pearl and Martha, and brothers, LC, Edward, James, Marvin and Larry.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Wilkerson, children, Cynthia (David) Wall, Peggy (Howard) Green, Kenneth Bishop, Teresa Bishop, and Aaron (Lynn) Bishop, sisters, Louise Johnson, Mary Lou Pruitt and Susie Gobble, grandchildren, Tori Sanders, Nick Bagley, Brandi Bolden, Kayla Davis, Andrew Bishop and Danny Bishop, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Jack Green officiating.
Interment: McIntyre Cemetery.
Visitation: N0on until the funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-LaFayette Chapel.
Carter Gray Hampton Sr., 83, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Carter Gray Hampton Sr., 83, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at his home.
A lifelong resident of the Chattanooga area, he was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a former employee of Combustion Engineering where he retired after 36 years and a member of First Christian Church in Chattanooga. Carter was an avid car enthusiast. He was one of the founders of Strollers Car Club and founder of the Buick Street Rod Association.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Gray and Elizabeth Carter Hampton; sister, Elizabeth Ann Love; wife, Mary Ann Hampton; and great niece Chloe Carter.
He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Carter Gray and Tina Hampton Jr. of Chattanooga, TN.; two grandchildren, Matthew Hampton and Victoria (Zach) Grays Jones; two great grandchildren, Belle Jones and Mason Jones; three nieces, Loretta Love, Mary Beth Williamson, and Emily Carter; special son, Ricky Teague and several cousins.
Graveside services: 1:30 P.M. Friday, November 30, 2018 at Chattanooga National Cemetery with Rev. Pam Frye officiating.
Visitation: 10:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the Frye family for all the love and care that’s been given to Carter and his family during this time.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Angelia Marlene Plymale Gates, 62, Rossville, Ga.
Angelia Marlene Plymale Gates, 62, of Rossville, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018.
She was born in Petersburg, Virginia, but had lived in the North Georgia area for most of her life. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed sewing, cooking, planting and spending time with her family & friends. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother that will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Parker Plymale, Sr. and brother, Parker Plymale, Jr.
Survivors include her mother, Patricia Plymale; loving husband of more than 35 years, Claude Gates; daughter & son-in-law, Samantha & Drew Hall; brother & sister-in-law, Larry & Cheryl Plymale; 4 grandchildren, Hunter & Kelsie Kennedy and Tucker & Addilynn Hall; and numerous extended family & friends.
Celebration of life services: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018 in the Peach Orchard Baptist Church with Bro. George Gates officiating.
Burial: Private.
Visitation: Noon until the time of service on Saturday at the church.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.