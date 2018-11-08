Denver Maxine Miller, 72, Norcross, Ga.
Denver Maxine Miller, age 72, of Norcross, Georgia died of natural causes in her home on October 21, 2018.
Maxine was born on October 4, 1946 to Mr. Edward Edmonds and Mrs. Mary Parker-Edmonds. Maxine lived and worked much of her early life in Knoxville, Tennessee where she had many friends and attended St. John’s Episcopal Church. Maxine later moved to Atlanta where she worked as a cosmetologist and managed several beauty salons, and later moved to her home in Norcross, Georgia, where she lived until her passing.
Maxine is survived by her children, Angela Miller and Alan Miller, as well as her sisters, Martha Edmonds-Thompson and Virginia Murphy-Zielinski.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, F. Benton Miller, and her brother, Allan Edmonds, and sister, Rosemary Edmonds.
Private memorial service: For immediate family members in Knoxville, Ten-nessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Maxine’s memory be made to the local Humane Society.
Paul “Smitty” Douglas Smith, 71, of Ringgold, Ga.
Paul “Smitty” Douglas Smith, 71, of Ringgold, Georgia, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, he was a self-employed heavy equipment operator for 50 years.
He is preceded in death by his son Curtis “Frog” Smith.
He is survived by two sons, Doug Smith of Ringgold, GA., and Paul (Donna) Smith of Dalton, GA.; mother, Pauline Frances Smith Martin of Cohutta, GA.; sister, Paula Martin of Cohutta, GA; brother, Tommy Martin of Cohutta, GA.; ten grandchildren, Justin Smith, Taylor Smith, Kyle Smith, Destiny Rodgers, Riley Sellers, Madlyn Sellers, Noah Massingill, Ella Sherlin, Issac Massengill and Candy Sellers several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services: 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 9, 2018 at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation: 5-9 P.M. Thursday and 9 A.M. until 12 P.M. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Thu Nov 8
Angela Marie Brown Clevenger, 45, Cleveland, Tenn.
Angela Marie Brown Clevenger, 45, of Cleveland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 5, 2018.
She had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of her life and was of the Christian faith. She was previously employed as a Dialysis Technician for many years and will be remembered for always putting others needs before her own. Her passion and main drive in life, was the love for her children, her grandchildren and then of course her boxer’s. She was the heart & soul of this family that kept us all together. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister that will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, James Curtis Smith.
Survivors include her parents, Jimmy & Nancy Brown; husband, Steven Clevenger; children, Tony Purter, Jessica & Ben Werling, Brandy & Arron Gribble and Katelan & Dalton Hale; 2 brothers, J.B. Brown and Tony Brown; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Werling, Juliet Werling, Aiden Gribble and Raven Hale and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: Noon, Saturday, November 10, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Pastor Tim Ashley officiating.
Burial: Private.
Visitation: After 3 p.m. on Friday and prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.