Christopher Reagan Matthews, 18, Chickamauga, Ga.
Christopher Reagan Matthews age 18, of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away Saturday from a truck accident.
He was known for his big contagious smile and loved for his kind manners to others. He was a graduate of Gordon Lee High School – Class of 2017, where he played on the golf team. He also was on the Gordon Lee Fishing team with the Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association. He was an employee with Talley Construction in Rossville, GA where he was an equipment operator. Reagan was a helping hand to many people, working on farms and helping out anywhere he was needed. He was an avid Auburn Tiger fan and known by his nickname: “Dog.”
Reagan was loved and will be cherished by his father: Stanley Matthews of Chickamauga, GA, mother: Kim (Barry) Spector of Calhoun, GA, Sweetheart and girlfriend: Kaylie Ownby, grandparents: Leroy and Eulene Matthews, Sandra Spradlin, James H. “Jimmy” and Bert Spradlin all of Chickamauga, GA, brothers: Liam Matthews of Chickamauga, GA, Heath (Shanda) Spector of Seattle, WA, Haggan Spector of Denver, CO, cousins and many friends.
Visitation: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Thursday from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Funeral services: 6:30 pm - Thursday on the Matthews Family Farm at 3045 Old Bethel Road - Chickamauga, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.WoundedWarriorProject.org/Donate.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga, Georgia.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Robert Lee Turner Sr., 90, Chickamauga, Ga.
Mr. Robert Lee Turner Sr. - Age 90, of Chickamauga, (Kensington Community), Georgia passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at his residence.
He was retired from Archer Daniels Midland Company, a member of Marble Top Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Whitlow Turner, son, Dennis Wayne Turner, granddaughter, Claudia R. Turner, parents, Deacon Willie and Addie Lee Roland Turner, brother, J. T. Turner, sisters, Rosa Montgomery, Bessie R. Upshaw, and Janie Jackson, godchildren, Robert Mack and Belinda George.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Lee Turner, Jr., James Ronnie Turner, Sr., and Larry (Ethel Ruth) Turner, Sr.; daughters, Betty Elaine (Stan) Holland, Fredia Joyce (Weldon) Brooks, all of Kensington, Georgia, and Maggie Laster; goddaughter, Belissa Bradley of Chattanooga, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Virginia Turner of Kensington; thirty-seven grandchildren; eighty-six great grandchildren; twenty-six great great grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Mathis of Chickamauga, Georgia, Minnie Turner of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, and Blanche Turner of Chickamauga; brothers, Office Turner of Chattanooga, William (Joyce) Turner of Yorktown, Virginia, and Willie Sherman (Peggy) Turner of Atlanta, Georgia; caregiver, Mary Ballanger; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Marble Top Baptist Church, 7131 North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Georgia, with Pastor Clint Waller and other ministers officiating.
Visitation: At the church on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P. M.
Interment: Garmany Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts and memories of Mr. Robert Lee Turner, Sr. at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com.
Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Deborah Pauline Garrett, 64
Deborah Pauline Garrett, 64, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
She had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of her life and was of the Pentecostal faith. She was previously employed with Wilkins Research Services, LLC as a Call Specialist for several years and loved spending time with her family & friends. She loved singing, going to church and of course shopping was one of her favorite hobbies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Sally Garrett.
Survivors include her children, Sally Denton, Kelly & (Samuel) Howard and Lucy Belle; 5 sisters, Barbara Barber, Barbie Walerski, Delores Lee, Gail Hill Garrett and Myranda Garrett; 3 grandchildren, Michael Denton, Mark Wamsley and T.J. Kirkpatrick and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 10, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Minister Donald Feagans officiating.
Burial: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: After 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Joseph B. “J.B.” Cox, 81, Ringgold, Ga.
Joseph B. “J.B.” Cox, 81, of Ringgold passed away Monday, May 7, 2018.
He was a native of Crossville, TN and had lived in the north Georgia area for most of his life. He retired in 2002 from Coors Electronics with 45 years of service. J.B. was a simple man who enjoyed spending time at home with his family and his dog, Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Margaret Cox; brothers, Clarence, Lester, Gene, and Jack Cox; and sister, Jeanette Knox.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Cox; children, Danny (Vickie) Cox of Ft. Oglethorpe and Lisa (Mark) Holden of Ringgold; brother, Elmo Cox of Crossville; grandchildren, Matthew Holden and Courtney Cox; great granddaughter, Tenlee Holden; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Graveside services: Thursday at 2:30p.m. at Lakewood South Memory Gardens with Pastor Mark Miller officiating.
Visitation: Thursday from 12-2p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Arnetta Baker Harris, 81, LaFayette Ga.
Mrs. Arnetta Baker Harris - Age 81, of LaFayette Georgia, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018.
She is the widow of the late Ben Harris, Jr. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was co-owner of the Harris Janitorial Service. She was born in Oxford, Alabama March 22, 1937 to the late Reil and Thelma Swain Baker.
Her two daughters, Teresa Fay Harris and Melinda Renee Harris, preceded her in death.
Survivors are her one daughter, Toni Darlene Williams of Kennesaw, GA; two sons; Glenn Harris of LaFayette, GA and James F. Harris of Kensington, GA; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one brother, Fletcher Baker of Boston, MA; two brother-in-laws, Carl (Ruby) Harris and James R. (JoAnn) Harris; one sister-in-law, Leatha M. Flowers; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 228 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, GA 30728, with Pastor Rheubin Taylor, Eulogist.
Visitation: One hour before the service.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Please share your thoughts and memories of Mrs. Arnetta Baker Harris at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com.
Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, GA.