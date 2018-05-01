Casey James Lawhorn, 23, East Ridge, Tenn.
Mr. Casey James Lawhorn, age 23, East Ridge, TN, departed the life April 9, 2018.
Casey was born July 3, 1994 in East Ridge, GA, the son of the late Vi Ella Perdue Lawhorn. Casey was an avid video game player and loved spending time with his friends playing Magic the Gathering.
Casey is survived by his father, Rick Lawhorn, brother, Chad Lawhorn of Nashville, TN.
Visitation: Friday April 13, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. from Ponders Funeral Homes – Brainerd Chapel.
Arrangements by the Brainerd Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home 4203 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411. 423-531-4002.
Vi Ella Perdue Lawhorn, 54, East Ridge, Tenn.
Ms. Vi Ella Perdue Lawhorn, age 54, of East Ridge, TN, departed this life Sunday April 8, 2018.
Vi was born October 31, 1963 in Warm Springs, GA, the daughter of the late Herbert James Perdue. Vi enjoyed life and loved spending time listening to music and dancing. Each year she looked forward to going on “The Girls Florida Trip” and spending time with some of her best friends.
Vi is survived by her son, Chad Lawhorn of Nashville, TN; mother, Faye Scantlin Perdue; brothers, Herbie Perdue of Lafayette, GA, Lewis Perdue and Clint Perdue both of Chickamauga, GA; boyfriend, Wesley Robertson and many other friends and family.
Service to celebrate the life of Vi Ella Perdue Lawhorn: Saturday April 14, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. from Ponders Funeral Homes – Brainerd Chapel, with Dr. Mark Breze officiating.
Visitation: Saturday April 14, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour, from Ponders Funeral Homes – Brainerd Chapel.
Arrangements by the Brainerd Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home 4203 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411. 423-531-4002
Kenneth Ray Dover, 76, LaFayette, Ga.
Kenneth Ray Dover age 76, of LaFayette, GA passed away Monday – April 30, 2018.
He was born in Jasper, Tennessee to the late Alford Allen Dover and Helen Nancy Billingsley Evans. He was a longtime resident of Rossville, Georgia where he was the owner/operator of Dover’s Garage on Wilson Road for over fifty years. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed woodworking and racing at Boyd’s Speedway.
He is survived by his children: Gene Ray Dover of Rossville, GA, Karen Sue (William) Carr of Livingston, TN, Amy (Jim) Lackey of Cleveland, TN, sisters: Joyce Billingsley and Phyllis Miller both of Jasper, TN, grandchildren: Nathan Ray Dover, Amanda, Sarah and Jimmy Lackey, Kim Warnack, Liza Jane Carr, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Graveside at 11:00 am – Thursday – May 3, 2018 at Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park, Rossville, Georgia.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Harry Leon Roberts, 89, East Ridge, Tenn.
Harry Leon Roberts of East Ridge passed quietly from this life on April 29, 2018 at the age of 89.
A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, he graduated from Central High School in the Class of 1947. After dating for five years, he married the love of his life, Gwendolyn Joan Bilbrey and their journey continued for 63 years.
He worked at Hart’s Auto Parts for 31 years and continued his career for 11 years at the TVA Garage, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the East Ridge Church of Christ and he served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ida Lee Roberts.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan; his only daughter, Lisa (Jerry) Parrish of Chickamauga; his only grandson, Samuel Parrish, also of Chickamauga; two great grandchildren, Brileigh Parrish and Grayson Parrish; one sister, Mackie (Buddy) Parks of Chattanooga; nephew, Ted Parks of Nashville; niece, Susan (Phillip) Tuckniss of Chattanooga; and several great nieces and nephews and several cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. William Oellerich and the staff of MICU at Memorial Hospital for their loving care.
Funeral services: Thursday at 11:00a.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Ted Parks, Reverend Wesley Stokes, and Minister Charles Cochran officiating.
Interment: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: Byron Strickland, Cliff Goodlet, Robert Richie, Phillip Tuckniss, Bill Floyd, and Tripp Goodlet.
Visitation: Wednesday from 4-8p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to the service at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.