Hattie Belle Riddle Kreis, 87, Rossville, Ga.
Hattie Belle Riddle Kreis age 87, of Rossville, Georgia went home to be with The Lord Friday – May 25, 2018.
She was born in Rockwood, Tennessee to the late Freeman & Lola Headrick Riddle. She has resided most of her life in the Chickamauga area, where she was a former employee of Crystal Springs Bleachery. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading her Bible and loving her family dearly. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Rock Spring, GA.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband: Joseph Carl “J.C.” Kreis and brother: William Calvin “Bill” Riddle.
She is loved and cherished by her daughter: Loria (Jimmy) Roach of Rossville, GA, God daughter: Stephanie Abushaqra of Hixson, TN, sister: Margie Smith of Oakdale, TN, grandchildren: Contessa Roach, Hudson Abushaqra, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm Saturday with a chapel service to follow with Pastor Mike Angel officiating.
Burial: 3:00 pm – Sunday – May 27, 2018 in Pine Orchard Cemetery – Oakdale, TN.
The family will receive flowers or memorial donations towards funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga Chapel. Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Marsha Jo Ryans Morrison, 67, Ringgold, Ga.
Marsha Jo Ryans Morrison, 67, of Ringgold, Georgia, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018.
A native of Harriman, Tennessee, she has lived in the Ringgold area for the past 35 years and was a former employee of Chambliss Center for Children where she worked for 40 years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Walter Ryans; mother, Margaret Dunlap Ryans Leffew; and brother, Johnny Ryans.
She is survived by her husband, Robert “Buck” Morrison of Ringgold, GA.; daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Burt Finley of East Ridge, TN.; two sisters, Faye (Carl) Conley of Harriman, TN., and Marie Shubert of Rossville, GA.; four brothers, Alan Ryans of Kentucky, Tommy Ryans of Rossville, GA., James (Agnes) Ryans of Kingston, TN and Richard Ryans of Winter Haven, FL.; two grandchildren, Nolan Finley and Brian Allen; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 3-8 P.M. Tuesday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
John Michael Green, 65, Rossville, Ga.
John Michael Green age 65, of Rossville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday - May 26, 2018 surrounded at home by his wife and loved ones.
Michael has been a lifelong resident of the Rossville area and was employed with Joy Carpet for more than 45 years. The owners Ed & Peggy Jorges who are now both deceased were very influential in Michael’s life. His recent employers were Dennis & Joy Dobosh and were so good to Michael & his family during his long illness for which we are very grateful.
He was preceded in death by his father: John William Green, brother: James William Green, grandparents: William & Ruth Green and Nell Carter Case.
He is survived by his wife: Sheila Ann Oliver Green of Rossville, GA, mother: Betty Jean Carter Green of Blairsville, GA, brother: Mark (Cindy) Green, nephews: Zachary Edward Green of Lookout Mountain, GA, George Daniel, Austin Daniel all of Lookout Mountain, GA.
Visitation: 11:00 am until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm – Tuesday - May 29, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Derrell O’Neal officiating.
Burial: Lakewood Memory Gardens-South – Rossville, Georgia.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Bonnie Maynor Morgan, 90, Rossville, Ga.
Bonnie Maynor Morgan, 90, of Rossville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
She was born in Jackson County, Alabama to the late Hubert & Emma Maynor but had lived in the Rossville area for more than 60 years. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife and mother who will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Morgan.
Survivors include her son, Don Morgan and two brothers, M.L. Maynor and Kenny Maynor.
Funeral services: 1 p.m. Friday, June 1, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Jeff Daniels officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Robert “Steve” Byer, 58, Flintstone, Ga.
Robert “Steve” Byer, 58 of Flintstone, went home to celebrate his birthday with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 25, 2018.
He had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of his life and was a member of Silverdale Baptist Church in St. Elmo. He was currently employed with Tuftco Finishing Company in Dalton as a Draftsman for more than 20 years and they were truly his second family. He loved The Lord with all of his soul and he always wanted his walk to Glorify God in everything he did. He loved Harley-Davidson’s, was an avid Georgia Bulldog Football fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. He was a selfless, loving and devoted, son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Byer; father-in-law, Frank Frist and his four legged companion of more than 14 years, Samson.
Survivors include his father, Benjamin Franklin Byer, Jr.; wife of more than 25 years, Mona Byer; children & spouses, Ron Byer & (Gina Foppiano), Stephanie Willett and Stephen & (Sharee) Byer, Jr.; 2 brothers, Ben Byer and Jimmy & (Lisa) Frist; sister, Susan & (Bob) Dixon; 4 grandchildren, Braden, Sage, Sierra, Kennedy; numerous nieces and nephews; many amazing friends and his four legged companion, Jax.
Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Bro. Travis Jones officiating.
Burial: Will be private.
Visitation: After 2 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Silverdale Baptist Church – Outreach 20/20, 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421, (423) 892-2173 or ChristWay Church Missions, Attn: Shannon Smith, P.O. Box 746, Ooltewah, TN 37363, (423) 238-7677.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Rebecca Yevonne Johnson, 52, East Ridge, Tenn.
Rebecca Yevonne Johnson, age 52 of East Ridge, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
She was a member of Lighthouse of the Word Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, James K. Bruce.
She is survived by her loving husband, of 25 years, Jon Johnson; mother, Wilma Prince; daughters, Brook (Ryan) Sinnott and Brandy (Patrick) Skinner; sisters, Shantelle Pike, Shannon Bruce and Sherry Manouar; brother, Mark Bruce; grandchildren, Autumn Bean, Tristan Bean and Christopher Wright; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Lowery officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens South.
Visitation: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Vic Elizabeth Richardson, 81, Rossville, Ga.
Vic Elizabeth Richardson, 81 of Rossville passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and enjoyed taking little trips, coloring and of course taking care of her husband, Ronald. She was previously employed with Cutter Lab for more than 20 years and was also the Director’s Assistant with Caldsted for more than 26 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo & Lee Lee; 4 brothers, John, Joe, Robert & Tom Lee; sister, Edna Lee Williams and grandson, Jarrad Harris.
Survivors include her loving husband of more than 61 years, Ronald Allen Richardson; daughters, Debra Jean & (Ronnie) Hughes and Vickie Ann Richardson; 2 grandchildren, Susan Adcox and Lawrence Traglia; 6 great grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Graveside services: Noon, Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in the Lakewood Memory Gardens, South with Bro. Ronnie Hughes officiating.
Visitation: After 5 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to leaving for the service on Wednesday.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Jean Dick Holmes, 92, Flintstone, Ga.
Jean Dick Holmes, age 92, of Flintstone, GA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 25, 2018.
She was a member of Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church for 60 years. Jean was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Flossie Dick; sisters, Gladys Dolberry, Jo Quinn, Jonnie Baskin; brothers, Theron and Dewitt Dick.
She is survived by her son, Rickey (Vivian) Holmes; grandchildren, Clay (Jaclyn) Holmes and Warren (Kristal) Holmes; step great-grandson, Austin Hicks; great granddaughters, Lyla and Haven Holmes; and four nieces.
Graveside service: Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 27, 2018, with Pastor Brian Carroll officiating.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Lavila V. McCoy Whitehead, 72, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Lavila V. McCoy Whitehead, 72, of Chattanooga, passed away recently at her residence.
Survivors include her daughter, Candice Cooper; grandchildren, Jesse Bramblett, Dan Cooper, III, & Leila Cooper, all of Chattanooga; half-brother, Dean Gayton, Rossville.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.