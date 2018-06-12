Mildred Eulene Plaster Matthews, 74, Chickamauga, Ga.
Mildred Eulene Plaster Matthews age 74, of Chickamauga, Georgia went home to her Heavenly Father on Friday – June 8, 2018.
She was born in Chickamauga to the late Frank and Mary Veal Plaster. She was a graduate of Gordon Lee Memorial High School – Class of 1961. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and Geiguy. She was a member of Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Church. She had a servant’s heart and served in numerous ways, including serving as a Chickamauga Elementary Traffic Trooper for ten years, member of Chickamauga Women’s Club and was the recipient of the Gordon Lee Alumni Community and Civic Award.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son: Rodney Matthews and grandson: Christopher Reagan Matthews.
She is survived by her husband of fifty six years: LeRoy Matthews, daughter: Kathy (Edwin) Walker, son: Stanley Matthews all of Chickamauga, GA, sister: Stella (Teddy) Penney of Soddy Daisy, TN, grandsons: Dylan and Sam Walker, Liam Matthews all of Chickamauga, GA, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Sunday from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Monday after 11:00 am prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm – Monday – June 11, 2018 in the chapel with Pastor Jennifer Andone and Bishop Caleb Bolton officiating.
Burial: Matthews Family Farm - Chickamauga, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Building Fund. The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to the staff of Tapestry Hospice.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga, Georgia.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Elvie Tucker, 89, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Elvie Tucker, 89 of Chattanooga, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 10th, 2018. She was a native of Scottsboro, AL and had lived most of her life in Chattanooga.
She was a member of Slygo Free Holiness Church and was of the Church of Christ faith for most of her life. Her Passions in life were her children, flower gardening, and enjoying the outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hubert Towers; second husband, Bobby Tucker; parents, Harvey & Elizabeth Brandon; brother, John H. Brandon; sisters, Clio Owens, Veda Winters, Daisy Kirksey, Jean Wright, and Velma Brandon.
Survivors include her children, Betty (Pat) Booth of Harrison, TN; and Gayle (Keith) Ragan of Rossville, GA; step-son, Bobby Tucker, Jr. (Marcie) of Chattanooga; sister, Shirley (Ralph) Holloway, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Martin Boyd Christian Home and also to Kindred Hospice for their love and care during this time.
Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 430 Stuart Rd. NE Suite 2 Cleveland, TN 37312.
Graveside services: Wednesday at 2:30pm at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Pastor Donny Walker officiating.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Donnie Dean Jackson, 75, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Donnie Dean Jackson, 75 of Chattanooga, passed away peacefully Friday, June 8, 2018 at a local hospital.
Donnie was a very hard worker having served 25 plus years at the Electric Power Board, he enjoyed the Tennessee Vols and his dog Jodi.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dave & Esper Jackson, his brothers; David Jean, C.W., and Keith Jackson, niece, Stacey Johnson and nephew, Anthony Jackson.
He is survived by his brother, Phillip (Annette)Jackson, son, Mathew (Kristina) Jackson, several grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00pm Monday, June 11th in the South Crest Chapel with Brother John Potts officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens South.
Condolences can be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com
Visitation: 2-8pm Sunday, June 10th in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Sara Lou Morgan, 95, Ooltewah, Tenn.
Sara Lou Morgan, 95, of Ooltewah, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 4th at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Norcross, Georgia to the late Willis T. Newman and Ruth Victoria Newman, she and her sister, Nancy, grew up on the military post in Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia, where her father was a Master Sergeant and Band Leader in the 6th Calvary. Soon after graduation from Chattanooga High School, she enlisted in the United States Navy and served her country during World War II. Mrs. Morgan was also preceded in death by her son, Stephen Wayne Morse, and husband, Neal Otto Morgan.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Patricia Ruth (Bill) Cox, and John Chapman (Donna) Morse; grandchildren, Tracy Cox (James Brooks), Will Cox (Tonia), Derek Morse & Dylan Morse (Corinne); great-grandchildren, Jake, Sara, Emma, Isabelle, Lucian, Drake, Scarlett, & Joey; nephews, Gary, David & Roger Israelson.
Funeral services: Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Rev. Laura E. Trent officiating.
Interment: With full military honors. Chattanooga National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Please share your expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of Chattanooga, the American Cancer Society, or the Ft. Oglethorpe 6th Calvary Museum.
Visitation: Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Jessie Mae Hendrix Cochran, 88, Rossville, Ga.
Jessie Mae Hendrix Cochran, 88 of Rossville was called home for an early birthday celebration by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and was a faithful member of People’s Baptist Church. She was previously employed with Cutters Laboratory for several years and loved playing Bingo to such an extreme that most of her friends eventually just started calling her “Bingo”. She loved playing scrabble, being with friends & family & was affectionately known as the “neighborhood mother”, it didn’t matter if you were her child or not, she treated you as one of her own and would always put others needs first. She was a true Patriot, red, white & blue were her colors and she was proud of her country and the men and women that fought for our freedom. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will truly be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence Paul Cochran; son, Sgt. Wesley Cochran; daughter, Gail Veal and grandson, Jeff Veal.
Survivors include her children, Roddy & (Nancy) Cochran; Carmen Pitts and Bunny & (Ray) Blankenship; sister, Helen Whitt; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Pastor Richard Foster officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: After 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Tony Edward Rogers, 59, Chickamauga, Ga.
Tony Edward Rogers, 59 of Chickamauga was called home for an early birthday celebration by his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 8, 2018 where he was reunited with his parents, Clyde & Cora Mae Rogers.
Tony had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of his life and was of the Baptist faith. He was employed with Evans Lumber as a Yard Manager for more than 10 years and was an avid gun enthusiast. He was a loving and devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather and the most recent & happiest title he received was great grandfather. He was a selfless man that would do anything for anyone and he will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving friend, companion & wife of more than 24 years, Judy “Sue” Rogers; children, Windom & (Judy) Cooper, Tony J. Rogers and Melissa Rogers; brothers, Howard Rogers and D. Lynn Rogers; sister, Rosemary Stoker; 6 grandchildren, Terry & (Makayla) Cooper, Jessica Cooper, Emily Rogers, Payton Rogers, Jeremiah Rogers and Lu-Lu Rogers; great granddaughter, Cassidy Cooper; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Mark Brandon officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: After 2 p.m. on Sunday, all day Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
James “Jimmy” Harold Tinker, 81, LaFayette, Ga.
James “Jimmy” Harold Tinker age 81, of LaFayette, GA passed away Wednesday – June 6, 2018.
He was born in Kensington, Georgia to the late Earl S. and Lillian Manley Tinker Parrish. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired semi-truck owner/operator where he drove for over forty-two years. He was a lifelong resident of the Chickamauga and LaFayette areas and a member of Center Grove Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Doris Wooden Tinker, sister: Barbara Adams and brother: Ricky Parrish.
He is survived by his special friend: Carolyn Broadrick of LaFayette, GA, sisters: Lynn (Donnie) Phillips of Chickamauga, GA, Diane (Lou) Boyd of Savannah, GA, Emily Paoletti of LaFayette, GA, brother: Rusty (Debra) Parrish of Chickamauga, GA, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Graveside at Chattanooga Veterans National Cemetery at 1:00 pm – Monday – June 11, 2018 with David Brown officiating.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.