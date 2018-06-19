James “Jim” Edward Chattin, 86, Chattanooga, Tenn.
James “Jim” Edward Chattin, 86, known to family and friends as Pop or Poppa, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, East Brainerd area, he served in the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War. He retired from Combustion Engineering after 42 years of service, then went into construction for another 20 years and later developed COPD and heart failure. Jim was a loving husband, father, step-father, grand and great grandfather and friend to all and a giving person. He served as Deacon for 13 years at Pathway Baptist Church and then moved on to New Haven Baptist Church where he was a faithful church goer and member. Jim loved flea markets, yard sales, sports, camping, cookouts and cooking for family and church socials.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Cleo Bell Wilson Chattin; first wife, Carolyn Griffith Chattin; son, James Michael Chattin; daughter, Kaye Thomas; step-son, Tony Stephens and sister Evelyn Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred “Mickey” Schmitt Chattin of Chattanooga, TN.; two daughters, Kathy Chattin of Chattanooga, TN., and Stephanie Chattin of Knoxville, TN.; step son Robin (Ruth) Stephens of Chattanooga, TN.; step-daughter, Crystal (Phil) Blanton of Rome, GA.; sister, Ann Chattin of Chattanooga, TN.; brother, Donald Chattin of Chattanooga, TN.; twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 12:30 P.M. Thursday June 21, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bill Broom and Tommy Broom officiating.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: 3-8 P.M. Tuesday, 3-8 P.M. Wednesday and until funeral time Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Victoria Ann Philpott, 60, Rossville, Ga.
Victoria Ann Philpott, 60 of Rossville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
She had lived in the North Georgia area for most of her life and was a graduate of Rossville High School Class of 1976. She was a member of Chattanooga Valley Presbyterian and was a loving and devoted daughter & sister that will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald & Jean Philpott and sister, Kimberly Philpott.
Survivors include her brother & sister-in-law, Mike & (Kim) Philpott and aunt, Brenda & (J.T.) Vann and numerous extended family.
Graveside services: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in the Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park with Rev. David Gilchrist officiating.
Visitation: After 5 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to leaving for the graveside service on Wednesday.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Katherine Mae Stafford Prater, 93, Ringgold, Ga.
Katherine Mae Stafford Prater, 93, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia Chattanooga area, she was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Prater; son, Troy Dyer Sr.; parents, George Arlen and Tiny Adaline Smith Stafford; sister, Ruby Shicke and two brothers, Alvin Stafford and Ralph Stafford.
She is survived by five children, Shirley J. Rogers of Fayetteville, GA., Ronnie E. (Lynda) Dyer of Ringgold, GA., Howard B. (Linda) Butler of Chattanooga, TN., Nellie J. Butler of Rossville, GA., and Eva D. (Doug) Ward of Ringgold, GA.; nine grandchildren, Michael (Kim) Rogers, Deborah (Mark) Montgomery, George (Rose) Dyer, Mendy (Tyler) Ware, Lindsay (Jonathan) Susman, Benjamin (Ashley) Ward, Kyle (Melissa) Ward, Misty (Johnny) Long, and Troy William (Margaret) Dyer Jr.; ten great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Tip) Stafford of East Ridge, TN.; three sisters, Viola Evans of Anniston, AL., Laverne Emmitt of Apison, TN and Elverta Nave of Decatur, AL.
Graveside services: 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Chattanooga National Cemetery with lifelong family friend Rev. Carroll Sayler officiating.
No visitation at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Cozy Manor Assisted Living, and Hospice of Chattanooga for the care and companionship they provided for Katherine (Kitty). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Cozy Manor, 706 North Main St. LaFayette, GA. 30728 or Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Dr. Chattanooga, TN., 37416.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Frances Lee Jackson, 87, LaFayette, Ga.
Frances Lee Goble Jackson, 87 of LaFayette, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of Georgia and was a member of LaFayette Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed cooking for family & friends and loved singing and being with her church family. She was a loving and devoted sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother that will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Jackson, son, Clarence Jackson, sister, Virginia Biles and brother, Floyd Jackson.
Survivors include her children, Carl & (Diane) Jackson, Bobby Jackson, Billy Jackson, Ruby & (Ferlin) Holcomb and Larry Jackson; siblings, Margie Mehan, Gene Jackson, Inez Wallin and Kenneth Jackson; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in the LaFayette Chapel with Rev. James Ellis officiating.
Burial will be private.
Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel, LaFayette, Georgia.
Thomas D. Hale, 91, Ringgold, Ga.
Thomas D. Hale, 91, of Ringgold, passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mr. Hale was born in Dayton, Tennessee in 1927 to the late Charles & Nellie Revis Hale. He retired from Shaw Industries with more than 20 years of service and loved to travel and work on old cars.
Mr. Hale was also preceded in death by his wives, Rosetta & Frances Hale, daughter, Virginia Keys, and brothers, Charles & Dual Hale.
Survivors include his daughters, Judy Hodge, Glenda Scoggins, Karen Hale, & Wanda Harp; son, Randall Hale; brother, Donald Ray “Butch” Hale; sister, Lois Bean; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren & eleven great-great-grandchildren; one niece and three nephews.
Please visit lane-southcrestchapel.com. to share expressions of sympathy.
Graveside services: Wednesday, June 20th at 12:00 p.m. at Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park with Pastor Rob Borders officiating.
Visitation: Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.
Elmer “Clay” Logan, 77, Rossville, Ga.
Elmer “Clay” Logan, 77 of Rossville, passed away on Friday, June 15th, 2018 at his home.
He was a native of Walker County and lived most of his life in the north Georgia area. He retired from the Teamsters Local Union #515, worked for TVA as a truck driver, and was also a Heliarc Team Welder in Torrance, CA.
Mr. Logan was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Herold Logan, William Harrison Logan, and Vernon Lee Logan; and his parents, William C. and Daphne Logan.
Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Clay Logan and Steven Wayne Logan, both of Phoenix, AZ; his brother, James Lloyd Logan of Noble, GA; sisters, Clara Rose Graham of Rossville, GA and Mary Sue Lloyd of Calhoun, GA; grandchildren, Tad Michael Logan and Talia Marie Logan, both of Phoenix, AZ, and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com
Private services will be held at a later date.
Michael Dewayne Morris, 59, Rossville, Ga.
Michael Dewayne Morris, 59 of Rossville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 17, 2018 and truly celebrated a Glorious Father’s Day, not only with his earthly father, Glen Morris but also his heavenly father.
He had lived in the North Georgia area for most of his life, attended Rossville High School and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He retired from Norfolk Southern after more than 23 years as a Boilermaker and the Railroad wasn’t just his job, it was his hobby, he was truly blessed to live his life to the fullest working his dream job. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband and father who will be truly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Morris; infant brother, Christopher Morris; grandparents, Doc & Roberta Hise and uncle, Donald Hise.
Survivors include his mother, Sherry Hise Morris; daughter, Michaela Morris; brother, Steve Morris and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Dr. Ernest Groce and Rev. Joe Dodd officiating.
Burial will be private.
Visitation: 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Victory Baptist Church - Missions Fund, in Honor of Michael, 1013 LaFayette Road, Rossville, GA 30741 (706) 866-0371.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.