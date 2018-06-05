Roy Lewis Cochren, 79, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Roy Lewis Cochren, 79, of Chattanooga, passed away on Friday, June 1, 2018.
Mr. Cochren was a native of Holton, Kansas, but had spent the greater part of his life in Chattanooga and was a member of Covenant Baptist Church in Red Bank. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a retired truck driver.
Mr. Cochren was preceded in death by his parents, Merel & Delsia Tolman, sister, Glenda Cochren, and granddaughter, Cindy Hyde.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Doris Hardinger Cochren; children, Debbie Cochren, Mike Cochren, Renee Mangrum, Theresa Raby, & Angela McCain; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Celebration of life: Sunday, June 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church, 4402 Dayton Boulevard, with Rev. Gladden Coe officiating.
Visitation: Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour at the church.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Evelyn Darlene Barbree, 57, Guild, Tenn.
Evelyn Darlene Barbree, 57, of Guild, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018 in a local hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Evelyn Barbree, and brother, Paul Sewell.
Survivors include her life-partner, Paulette Rodriguez; children, Stephanie Mosley, Steve Mosley, Jr., Tiffany Barbree, Julian Mosley, & Malena Thurston; brother, Jimmy Barbree; sisters, Diane Jolly & Wanda Barbree; eighteen grandchildren also survive.
Private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
James Richard Gordy, 71, Ringgold, Ga.
James Richard Gordy age 71, fondly known as “Trucks” of Ringgold, GA passed away Sunday - June 3, 2018.
He was born in Whitfield County to the late Fred and Ruby White Gordy. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Armored Division - 2nd Battalion, 3rd Artillery, Service Battery- Spearhead. He was the owner/operator of Gordy Trucking for several years. Richard loved hunting, fishing, race cars, and watching TV westerns.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Edward Gordy. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years: Rosa “Dodie” Helton Gordy, daughter: Angie (Farrel) Grayson, son: Steven (Carla) Gordy, granddaughters: Jami (Salomon) Smith, Hannah (Grant) Murphy and grandsons: Blake and Austin Gordy, sisters: Margie (John) Sisson, Darlene Gordy, sister-in-law: Vickie Gordy, many nieces and nephews and his treasured dog: Blossom.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 10:00 am until the service.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm – Wednesday – June 6, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Minister: David Turner.
Burial: Gordy Cemetery in Ringgold, Georgia.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Wallis-Stewart Chapel, Ringgold, Georgia.
Henry Field Tipton Jr., 75, Ooltewah, Tenn.
Henry Field Tipton Jr., 75, of Ooltewah, passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018 in a local health care facility.
Mr. Tipton was a native of Memphis, Tennessee and was a 1961 graduate of Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus, the Pachyderm Club and St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Mr. Tipton was the owner of Henry Tipton Construction, president of the Homebuilder’s Association, a U.S. National Soccer Federation Assessor.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Scarlette Tipton.
Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Laughter of Nesbit, MS, & Christine (Greg) Archey, Harrison, TN; grandchildren, Dustin & Dalton Laughter, & Samantha & Chad Archey; great-grandchildren, Ayden & Jase Hays, Braxton & Kingston Archey, all of Chattanooga; brother, Dr. Richard Tipton, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; several nieces & nephews.
Graveside services: Wednesday, June 6th at 2:00 p.m. at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Rev. Manuel Perez officiating. Full military honors will be observed.
Graveside services: Wednesday, June 6th at 2:00 p.m. at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Rev. Manuel Perez officiating. Full military honors will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, or LBDA.org.
Visitation: Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Rickey “Rick” J. Bennett, 63, East Ridge, Tenn.
Rickey “Rick” J. Bennett, 63 of East Ridge, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 1, 2018.
He was the son of Fred J. Bennett and the late Barbara J. Davis. He attended East Ridge High School. At the time of his death he was employed by Chattanooga Coin, Inc. in maintenance. He was a very hard worker, enjoyed cars and was a Georgia Bulldog fan. He could always make you laugh and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara J. Davis.
Survivors include his father, Fred J. Bennett of Chattanooga, TN; two children, Betsy (David)Vanzant of Fort Payne, AL and McKenzie (Justin) Kirby of Naples, FL; brother, David Bennett of Denver, CO; sisters, Cindy (Steve) Bennett Boss of Rossville, GA, Stacey (David) Bennett Rodriguez of Knoxville, TN, and Sherri (Todd) Bennett Mullis of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Taylor Capri and Justin James Kirby; former spouse SueEllen Brock and her daughter Cassidy Pell; nieces, Jenny Boss, Sonora Rodriguez; nephews, Joshua and Jacob Mullis and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Celebration of life: Tuesday, June 5th at 7:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Pastor Jim Bennett officiating.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Johnny Ray Wallin Jr., 69, Rossville, Ga.
Johnny Ray Wallin Jr., 69 of Rossville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 4, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and was a member of Memorial Baptist Tabernacle. He was an Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War and was a Truck Driver for most of his life, having worked with GSX and other companies. He was a member of the VVA Chapter 203 and loved going thru the Chickamauga Battlefield watching for deer and enjoyed playing lottery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray & Dorothy Wallin and great grandson, Brayden Hicks.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ripper Wallin; children, Denise Bardwell, Jennifer, Wallin, Crystal Trundle and Jeron Wallin; step-daughter, Carla Jenkins; sisters, Doris Millican, Jeanette Lavender and Joyce Simpson; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; caretaker & granddaughter, Amber Wallin and numerous, nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Funeral services: Noon on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Randy Lynn officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: After 3 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe Chapel.