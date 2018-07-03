Willie J. Womble, 76, LaFayette, Ga.
Rev. Dr. Willie J. Womble - Age 76, of LaFayette, Georgia, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Robert Womble, Sr .and Mrs. Julia Mae Manning Womble, two sisters and two brothers.
Survivors are his wife of fifty-seven years, Priscilla Womble; two sons Jeffery Lamar (Karla) of LaFayette, Georgia and Dexter Pierre (Rochelle) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one grandson Jeffery Pierre (JP) of Murfreesboro; a granddaughter Heather and two great granddaughters Kylei Rai and Emma Gayle of Calhoun, Georgia; seven sisters Bertha Mae Buchanan of Nashville, Tennessee; Elizabeth Nelson of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Nylia Swint, Curlee Holmes and Barbara Ann Brown all of LaFayette; Kathleen Bailey of Rossville, Georgia; Geneva Faye Davis of Chattanooga; two brothers, Nathaniel (Ruby) Womble of Atlanta, Georgia; and George Ralph Stallings of Summerville, Georgia. Willie and Priscilla also have one god-daughter, Victoria Lundy; and four other young ladies who adopted them as their god-parents, Renee Mathis, Valerie Lawrence, Fernice Suttles, and Vanessa Heath. Rev. Womble also leaves several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who he loved dearly.
Funeral/Homegoing service: Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 1:00 P. M. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 289 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, Georgia 30728 with Pastor Rheubin M. Taylor, Presiding and Pierre Womble as Eulogist.
Visitation: At the church on Friday evening from 7:00 – 8:00 P. M.
Interment: LaFayette Cemetery.
Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Linda Joyce Smith Sikes, 72, Ringgold, Ga.
Linda Joyce Smith Sikes age 72, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Friday – June 29, 2018.
She was born in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Garnett H. and Royal Bailey Smith. She was a graduate of Central High School in Chattanooga, TN – Class of 1964. She graduated from Grady Hospital School of Nursing in 1967 as a Registered Nurse and worked in healthcare for many years. She was an accomplished piano player, enjoyed sewing and cross-stitching. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Oglethorpe.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother: Michael Sherman Smith. She is survived by her sons: James Francis “Jimmy” Sikes, Jr. of Chickamauga, GA, Jeffrey Christopher (Marie Carmen) Sikes of Ringgold, GA, sisters: Susan Ward of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Royal Jo (Larry) Johnson of Orange Park, FL, Janice (Terry) Langston of Buford, GA, Rosemary Biggs of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, brother: Garnett (Holly) Smith, Jr. of Chickamauga, GA, grandsons: Taylor Javis Coffman, Anthony James Sikes, Luke Christopher Sikes, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Monday from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm – Tuesday – July 3, 2018 in the chapel with Pastor Derrell O’Neal officiating.
Burial: Beautiful Greenwood Cemetery, Chattanooga, TN.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to the staff of Hearth Hospice.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga, Georgia.
William Albert “Bill” Warren, 94, Rossville, Ga.
William Albert “Bill” Warren, 94, a 70-year resident of the Fairview Community of Rossville, passed away on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in a local hospital.
Bill was born in Chattanooga on January 8, 1924 to the late Roy & Eunice Warren and retired from Chattanooga Glass Company as a Maintenance Foreman following 38 years of service. He was a World War II veteran of the Army/Air Corp and was also the race team head mechanic for J. Frank Harrison & Wick Williams and was able to travel the world with the race team in conjunction with his job at Chattanooga Glass.
Bill was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Carla Warren Ware.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Maxine Rimasfski Warren; sons, Ronnie Warren & David (Theresa) Warren; daughters, Sue (Rickey) Murdock & Bonna (Dan) Burkhart; grandchildren, Rickey Murdock, Jr., Shelley Green, Ronald Warren, Amanda Newell & Tracy Neary; thirteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Buster Warren; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the Alhambra Shrine.
Funeral services: Tuesday, July 3rd at 2:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Pastor Jim Bennett officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens South with full military honors.
Visitation: Monday from 3 – 8 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Ruddy Ware Sr., 61, LaFayette, Ga.
Mr. Ruddy Ware Sr. – Age 61, of LaFayette, Georgia, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018. He was born on November 8, 1956 in LaFayette, Georgia to Mrs. Sally Mae Stallings Ware and the late Mr. Henry Louis Ware. His son, Cedric Montaine Shropshire, sister, Glenda Gail Ware, and a numerous number of aunts and uncles, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son, Ruddy Ware, Jr.; mother, Sally Mae Stallings Ware; sisters, Ray Dean Chunn, Lew Jean Ware, Yolanda Faye Ware, Twyla Ruth Burks Ware; brother Chucky Ware, all of LaFayette, Georgia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Friday, July, 6, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 289 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, Georgia 30728, with Rev. Gregory Lopez Ludy, Jr. as Eulogist, Pastor Rheubin M. Taylor, Presider, and other ministers officiating.
Visitation: At the church one hour before service.
Interment: Monday, July 9, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Lodusky Nell Adams, 80, Rossville, Ga.
Lodusky Nell Adams, 80, of Rossville passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at her home.
She was a lifelong resident of East Ridge and Rossville where she was a member of the Anchor of Hope Baptist Church. Mrs. Adams worked for over 20 years at Standard Coosa Thatcher and retired in 2006 from McKee Bakery. Her passions in life were spending time with her family, reading, playing on the computer, scrap-booking, and collecting Elvis memorabilia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Adams, Sr.; and daughter, Desiree Davis.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Roxanne (Greg) O’Donnell; sons, Hershel (Deena) Adams, Jr. and Philip (Starr) Martin; two sisters, Charlotte Youngblood and Jean Hayes; brother, Orville Goodner; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Friday at 11:00a.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Reverend Brian Haney officiating.
Entombment: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: Thursday from 6-9p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.