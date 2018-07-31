Murleene Ann Wimpee Cleghorn, 73, Villanow, Ga.
Murleene Ann Wimpee Cleghorn age 73, of Villanow, GA went home to be with The Lord Sunday – July 29, 2018.
She was born in LaFayette, GA and spent most of her childhood in Lakeview. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School - Class of 1962. Murleene worked alongside her husband Tom to build their family business – Luau Pools. The business started in 1970 in Fort Oglethorpe and expanded into Dalton in the mid 1970’s. She was a very energetic and hard worker who loved doing for others. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She could light-up a room with her smile and was a great encourager to others. She was a strong Christian in the Faith and was a member of Woodstation Baptist Church in Catlett, GA.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Thomas “Tom” Elbert Cleghorn, daughter: Reinice Cleghorn, father: William Murl Wimpee and step-father: Penn G. Goodson.
She is survived by her mother: Bernice Stephenson Wimpee Goodson of Rossville, GA, sons: Dean (Jill) Cleghorn, Don (Josie) Cleghorn, grandchildren: Aimee, Asa, Madalyn and Hartley Cleghorn all of Villanow, GA. The family will receive friends Tuesday – July 31, 2018 at the funeral home from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
Funeral services: 4:00 pm in the chapel with Pastors: Clifford Chambers and Steve Skates officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery – Villanow, Georgia.
Members of the Lakeview Class of 1962 are requested to serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the American Diabetes Association at 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 – Arlington, VA 22202 or the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478 – Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel. Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Larry Gene Ledbetter Sr., 77, Ringgold, Ga.
Larry Gene Ledbetter Sr., 77, of Ringgold, Georgia, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, he was a former employee of Shaw Industries where he worked for 25 years and was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Jasper and Ruby Louise Williams Ledbetter; and two sisters, Carolyn “Doni” Longwith and Janice Alyse Palmer.
Larry is survived by two children, Larry Gene (Diana) Ledbetter Jr. of Flintstone, GA., and Melanie Rose (Gary) Molton of Ringgold, GA.; sister, Barbara Ann Poole of Ringgold, GA.; three grandchildren, Justin Miles Ledbetter, Amanda Kay (Devin) Nation and Alexis Brianne Molton; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 1, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Gary Clark officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens-South.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4-8 P.M. and Wednesday from 9 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
The family would like to thank Pruitt Healthcare of Ft. Oglethorpe, Pruitt Hospice of Calhoun and Timothy Shampo for all the care given to Larry while he was in the nursing home.
Betty L. Bowman, 91, Rossville, Ga.
Betty L. Bowman, 91, of Rossville, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the home of her sister.
Betty was a lifelong resident of Rossville, a graduate of Rossville High School and McKenzie College. She retired as office manager for Teamsters #515 with more than 20 years of service. Betty was known as an “early riser” and for her early morning wake-up calls! She enjoyed keeping up with the daily news, working crossword puzzles and telling jokes.
Her parents, Jack & Ruth Wyche, and brothers, Billy & Jackie Wyche, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeanie Bowman, Huntsville, AL; sister, Mary Jo Beasley, Ringgold, GA; nephew, Greg Wyche (Stephen McKinley).
Funeral services: Friday, August 3rd at 1:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Pastor Jim Bennett officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Thursday, August 2nd from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Marvin “Gene” Barrett, 62, Chickamauga, Ga.
Marvin “Gene” Barrett, 62 of Chickamauga, Ga passed away Saturday July 28 2018.
He is a lifelong member of the Chickamauga area, and a member of Community Baptist Church in Rock Springs, Ga. Gene has been employed by American Fixture and Display for the past 7 yrs., He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, who will be greatly missed.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, George and Reba Fine Barrett.
He was survived by his loving wife, Martha Spurlin Barrett; His Daughter, Hannah (Josh) Wooten; Son, Jamey Millican; His brother, Larry (Johnnie) Barrett; He is also survived by his grandson Jaxton Wooten; and Nephew David (Apryl) Barrett.
Funeral services: 1:00 pm on Wednesday August 1, 2018 in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Mike Angel Officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Visitation: 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday July 31, 2018, and until time of funeral on Wednesday in the Parlor of the funeral home.
Olga Belle Rogers Humfleet, 92, Trion, Ga.
Olga Belle Rogers Humfleet age 92, of Trion, GA passed away Friday – July 27, 2018.
She was born in Crossville, Alabama to the late Joel Ellison Rogers and Katurah Selma Bryant Rogers. She was youngest of 8 children with a mother who treasured her and a father she never knew, who died a few short months after her birth. Her sisters who doted on her, and her brothers helped raise her. Belle’s childhood on the Alabama farm during the Great Depression taught her to appreciate and hold on to whatever life sent her way. In her late teens, she and her sister moved north and worked as a real-life Rosie the Riveter on a wartime assembly line. It was in Detroit that she met Dixon, a tall handsome Kentucky man on a blind date. Romance ensued, then marriage, and a Niagara Falls honeymoon. A modest home in the suburbs with three kids and a dog, ... once everything at home was on an even keel, she returned to work and helped develop a successful dry-cleaning business for an area franchisee. Olga was also active in Church leadership at First Baptist in Walled Lake, MI. Eventually, Dixon and Olga retired to the wooded hills of northwest Georgia, enjoying their home, family, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: William Dixon Humfleet, siblings: Van Buren Rogers, Jay Truman Rogers, Joel Oswal Rogers, Opal Rogers Sparks, Ollie Mae Rogers Hall, Joe Kenner Rogers.
She is survived by her children: Philip Noel (Karin) Humfleet of Trion, GA, Debra Lynn (Ralph) Mauelshagen of Holly Lake Ranch, TX, Dana Ross (Kenna Brooks) Humfleet of Delaware, OH, Sister: Grace Rogers Gilley of Chattanooga, TN, grandchildren: Laura (Chris), Brian (Meg), Katie (Ellery), Karl, Susanna, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Thursday from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Friday after 11:00 am.
Funeral services: In the chapel at 12 noon Friday – August 3, 2018 with Greg King officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga Veterans National Cemetery - Chattanooga, TN.
The family request memorial donations be given to Red Bird Mission, Inc at 70 Queendale Center - Beverly, KY 40913-9607 or rbmission.org.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel. Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.