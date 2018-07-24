Frances “Fran” Marion Wilson Martin, 71, Chickamauga, Ga.
Frances “Fran” Marion Wilson Martin, 71, of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away Friday, July 20, 2018 at her residence.
A native of West Point, Georgia, she has lived in Chickamauga for the past 32 years. Frances was a member of the Chickamauga Presbyterian Church and was a former employee of the Bank of Chickamauga where she worked for 22 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marion Jones Wilson; and brother, Jack Jameson Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Phil Martin of Chickamauga, GA.; two children, Kevin (Tiffany) Martin of Ringgold, GA., and Meredith Martin Casto of Chickamauga, GA.; three grandchildren, Austin Martin Dixon, Trey Casto and Jackson Martin; step-granddaughter, Sierra Casto; and two nieces, Mandy Atkins and Elizabeth Akin.
Celebration of life service: To be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home J. Avery Bryan Chapel, Chickamauga, Georgia.
Teresa Ann Morgan Jones, 60, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Teresa Ann Morgan Jones age 60, of Chattanooga, Tennessee went home to be with The Lord Friday – July 20, 2018.
She was born in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Minister: Lawrence Edward and Agnes Louise Martin Morgan. She resided her childhood in northern Alabama and most of her adulthood in Rossville, Georgia. She retired from the Walker County Board of Education after thirty-one years, teaching grades from Pre-K to 8th grade at Osburn, Mountain View, Fairview and Cherokee Ridge Elementary Schools. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Chattanooga, TN where she enjoyed being on the LEAD Team and Women of Worth. She was a volunteer at the Bethlehem Center in Chattanooga, TN. She enjoyed being a member of the River City Corvette Club.
She is survived by her daughters: Morgan (Corey) Lingerfelt of Flintstone, GA, Courtney (Houston Dover) Jones of Chattanooga, TN, sister: Carol (Gerald) Minor of Lawrenceville, GA, special friend: Alex Cerasi of Chattanooga, TN, nieces: Maria Gates, Jessica Minor, several other nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Friday from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and 4:00 – 8:00 pm and Saturday from 12 noon until the service.
Funeral services: 3:00 pm – Saturday – July 28, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that back-packs with school supplies be brought to be given to local schools where she taught.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Beverly Gayle “Becky” James, 70, Gainesville, Ga.
Ms. Beverly Gayle “Becky” James, age 70, of Gainesville, GA, died Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Ms. James was born August 7, 1947, in Chattanooga, TN, daughter of the late Alexander Leroy James and Linnie Lipham James. She was Baptist by faith, and prior to her retirement, had worked as a secretary. She was also a devoted mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Randy James; and a sister, Mary Anne Henderson.
Ms. James is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle Sauceman and Joey Downes of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Kinsey Chapman, Joseph Downes, and Bailey Downes; brother and sister-in-law, Al and Tina James of Chattanooga, TN; sisters and brother-in-law, Kim Piper of Knoxville, TN, Alexa and Curtis Stoner of Armuchee, GA; sister-in-law, Amelia McCrickard; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial graveside and inurnment services: 3:30 P.M. Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Summerville Cemetery with Mr. Skipper Stewart officiating.
Visitation: Mason Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Thursday.
Ms. James’ life was prolonged several years by receiving a kidney donation. The family would like to encourage others to consider organ donation.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association (www.jdrf.org).
Mason Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Ms. Beverly Gayle “Becky” James who died on Sunday.
David Ormond Eubanks, 82, Rock Spring, Ga.
David Ormond Eubanks age 82, of Rock Spring, Georgia passed away Tuesday – July 3, 2018.
He was born in Moultrie, Georgia to the late Lonnie Ellijay Leroy Eubanks and Lilla Hutchison Eubanks. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and had resided most of his life in Chattanooga, TN. He was a truck driver for over thirty-five years and retired from Mail Contractors of Arkansas.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Dovard Eubanks and their infant sister.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years: Lela Lee Holloway Eubanks of Rock Spring, GA, daughters: Darlene Cooper, Cathy Knight both of Cairo, GA, Melissa Butler of East Ridge, TN, sons: Mitchell Eubanks of Cairo, GA, Daniel (Christiana) of Chattanooga, TN, sisters: Daphne Cash of Texas, Carolyn Taylor of Alabama, Marilyn Garey of North Carolina, brother: Don Eubanks of Hixson, TN., four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services: Chattanooga Veterans National Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Vera Nicholson, 85, Rossville, Ga.
Vera Nicholson, 85, of Rossville passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Vera was a native of Collinsville, AL and had lived most of her life in Rossville. Vera loved going to the Rossville Senior Center visiting with her friends and she had worked for many years at the Dream Cream in Rossville. She enjoyed cooking for her family on all of the holidays and birthdays as well as gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Nicholson; parents, Thomas and Jane Webb; and two sisters, Dorothy Evans and Lucille Coley.
Survivors include her two sons, Gary and Sharon Nicholson of Rossville and Greg Nicholson of Ringgold; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Wednesday at 11a.m. in the South Crest Chapel.
Interment: Walker’s Chapel Cemetery in Ft. Payne, AL.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4-8p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.