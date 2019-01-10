Herbert Curtis Williams, 89, Ringgold, Ga.
Herbert Curtis Williams, 89, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019.
A native of Vonore, Tennessee, he has lived in the North Georgia area for the past 40 years and was formerly of California. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from CSX Railroad.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Whitehead Williams; parents, Benjamin Washington and Bertha Williams and several siblings.
He is survived by four children, Sharon Kay Kicks of Ringgold, GA., David Curtis Williams of Ringgold, GA., Robert Lee “Bob” (Kathy) Williams of Dalton, GA., and Michael Alan Williams of Ringgold, GA.; seven grandchildren, four step grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 12:00 P.M. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Beautiful Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation: 4-8 P.M. Sunday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Monday at the fu-neral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Eleanor Lee Edwards Satterfield, 77, Rossville, Ga.
Eleanor Lee Edwards Satterfield, 77, of Rossville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 4, 2019.
She had lived in the Knoxville and Calhoun areas before moving to the Ros-sville area more than 10 years ago. She was a member of Boynton Baptist Church and was employed with BellSouth Corporation for more than 40 years as a Switching Technician. She was a loving and devoted sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother that will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buster & Anna Belle Edwards; husband, Ruben Voughn Satterfield, Sr.; brothers, Roy Edwards and Johnny Edwards and sister, Mildred Turner.
Survivors include her son, Ruben Voughn Satterfield, Jr.; brother, Melvin Edwards; 2 grandchildren, Ruben Voughn Satterfield, III and Tapanga Kay-Lee Satterfield; great grandchild, James Lamar Satterfield and numerous extended family & friends.
Memorial celebration: At Farm to Fork on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Graveside services: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 2, 2019 in the Lakewood South Memory Gardens with Bro. David Turner officiating.
No visitation at the funeral home.
Shirley Jeanette Black, 75, Ringgold, Ga.
Shirley Jeanette Black, 75, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Monday, January 7, 2019.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, she Graduated from Ringgold High School class of 1961, was a retiree of TVA where she worked as a travel clerk, and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Oliver and Mattie Lena Brown Black; Brothers, Roland “Bo” Black, and Thomas Black; and sister Nell Jones.
She is survived by two sisters, Pauline B. Yates of Ringgold, GA., and Doris C. Hester of Tunnel Hill, GA.; two brothers, James “Cotton” Black Jr. of Tunnel Hill, GA., and Charles W. (Shirley) Black of Tunnel Hill, GA.; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Wednesday January 9th 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Billy Black officiating, and Brad & Vicki Black perform-ing music.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers: Kent Yates, Mark Yates, Cameron Yates, Randy Black, Scott Jones, Tim Black, and Marty Black.
Honorary pallbearers: Tony Jones, Larry Black, Donald Black, Dennis Black, Chris Jones, and Nathan Black.
Visitation: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday January 8th, and 9:00 a.m. until time of service on January 9th 2018 in the parlor of the funeral home.
Edward LeBron Bruce, 78, Flintstone, Ga.
Edward LeBron Bruce, 78, of Flintstone went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 10, 2018 at his home.
He was a life-long resident of the North Georgia area and a member of Temple Baptist Church for many years. Mr. Bruce retired from CSX Railroad after 34 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, collected Hot Wheels and was a member of the Hardees Breakfast Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Montgomery Bruce and Maggie Ellis Bruce, brothers, Joe, Bill, Rev. Harry Bruce and William Wilbanks and sisters, Myra Beagles and Mary Oliver.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Miller Bruce; son, Eric Alan (August) Bruce; daughter, Tena Gaye Niceswanger (Tim Parrish); sister, Doris Averill; grandchildren, Justin Niceswanger and Emily Bruce; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2 PM Monday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Jack James officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.
Visitation: 12-8 PM Sunday and 11-2 PM Monday at Heritage Funeral Home, Battlefield Parkway.