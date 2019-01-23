John Paul Noblitt Jr., 74
John Paul Noblitt Jr. age 74, passed from this life on Friday, January 18, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1944, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
John resided in Rossville, Georgia the majority of his life. John served a two-year term in the Army, which included time in Hawaii.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Paul Noblitt, Sr., his mother, Doris Rose Noblitt, and his grandson, Landon Todd Noblitt.
John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Jane Noblitt; son, Todd (Cheri) Noblitt; daughter, Julie (Scot) Eaves; grandchildren: Heather (Derick) Baker, Garrett Noblitt, Lofton McGehee, Josh and Jessica McKinney, Spencer and Cameron Eaves; great grandchildren: Carson, Riley, Lyric, and Lucy; sisters: Alisa (Mike) Lilly, Carolyn (Paul) Howard; brother: Phil (Susan) Noblitt, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Burial: January 22, 2019, at the National Cemetery, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.