Betty Chapman Henley, 87, Dalton, Ga.
Mrs. Betty Chapman Henley, 87, of Dalton entered into God’s divine glory Saturday, December 29, 2018 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was raised in Lafayette, Georgia, daughter of the late Seab Moore Chap-man and Lucille Brock Chapman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Guy Henley Jr; sister, Mary Louise Parnell and brother, Seab Moore Chapman Jr.
Betty is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Tricia Boring, Cathy and Gregg Hayes, Holly and Gregg Causby; son and daughter-in-law, Buddy and Melisa Henley all of Dalton; sister, Kay Young of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Lele Hayes, Tessa (Tyler) Reams, Rachel Boring, Starr (Katherine) Causby, Tom Causby, Carly Causby, Lauren (Jarrod) Brock, and Chapman (Brandon) Christensen; 10 great-grandchildren.
The family expresses appreciation for the care, compassion, love and friend-ship shown by Wanda Duke, Helen McGee, Skipper McCollum and the entire staff of North Georgia Community Hospice.
Celebration of life: 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 4, 2019 at Church on the Hill with the Rev. Eddie Taylor and Rev. Travis Rutland officiating.
Burial: West Hill Cemetery.
Visitation: Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Church on the Hill in the Par-rish Hall.
The family requests flowers please be omitted and memorials may be made to Church on the Hill, 1035 Abutment Road, Dalton Ga. 30720.
Wesley Fred Walker Jr., 87, Ringgold, Ga.
Wesley Fred Walker Jr., 87, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Monday, De-cember 31, 2018.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and had lived most of his life in Ringgold. He was a member of the U.S. Navy from 1949-1953. While working for North Electric Company in Dalton, GA, he met and married Monteen Jackson in 1958. They moved back from Ohio to Ringgold in 1959 when he took over the central office switching for Ringgold Telephone Company. In 1971 he founded Walker Equipment Corporation. It served as a manufacturer of Walker’s patented amplified handsets for the hearing impaired. In 1986 Walker Equipment Corporation was sold to Plantronics, Inc.
He was a member of the Chattanooga Flyer’s Club and enjoyed ballroom dancing. He also enjoyed his mornings with the Hardee’s gang.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Monteen Jackson Walker; parents, Wesley and Sylvetta Knighton Walker; two brothers, Don and Chuck Walker; and three grandsons, William, Scott and Adam Walker.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Jerry) Harrel of Ringgold, GA.; three sons, Rick (Shari) Walker of Teenille, GA., Jimmy (Renee) Walker of Ringgold, GA., and Fred Walker of Ringgold, GA; brother, Bob (LaDonna) Walker of Ringgold, GA.; Special friend, Gloria Gass; Nine Grandchildren, Brandy (Eric) Morrison, Amber (Justin) Salter, Keith Walker, April (Brad) Brock, Blake Walker, Kristy (DJ) King, Travis (Megan) Walker, Amber Harrel and Heather (Scott) Perkins; great grandchildren, Madison, Caleb, Caden, Carter, Ryleigh, Aubrey, Emma, Avery, Easton, Reid, Aydin, Corynn and Gretchyn; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the Amedisys Hospice staff. Visitation will be held 4-8 P.M. Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the funeral home.
Private services: At a later date.
Richard Wayne Jenkins, 72, Athens, Tenn.
Richard Wayne Jenkins, age 72, of the Rogers Creek Community near Athens, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018, at his residence after a battle with cancer.
Richard was a native of Chattanooga and resident of Athens for 50 years, he was the son of the late Frank and Margie Harden Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Diane and Doris Ann Jenkins; eight brothers, Harold, Larry, Robert, Cecil, Kenneth, Eddie, Sonny, and Ernest Jenkins. He retired from KFC in Athens as maintenance personnel. Richard enjoyed going to area flea markets, was an avid knife trader and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife 53 years, Lenora Ann Bridges Jenkins of Athens; one daughter and son-in-law, Jeanette Kay and Scott Ledford of Athens; one son, Franklin Dean Jenkins of Athens; one sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Vonell Lewallen of Grandview; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 11 am Friday in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Alvin Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in McMinn Memory Gar-dens.
Pallbearers: Family and friends.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Nellie Mae Vernon Underwood, 91, Rossville, Ga.
Nellie Mae Vernon Underwood age 91, of Rossville, Georgia went home to be with The Lord and Savior Monday – December 31, 2018.
She was born in Henegar, Alabama to the late Virgil Wilburn and Viola White Vernon. She had resided most of her life in the Rossville area and before her health declined was an active member of Union Avenue Baptist Church where her husband had served as Pastor. She enjoyed having company over and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years: Reverend Talmadge Lee Underwood, son: Lamar Underwood, grandsons: Christopher Underwood, Douglas Underwood and Scott Winkles and five siblings.
She is survived by her children: Reverend Larry (Nola) Underwood of Dunlap, TN, Peggy (Billy) Winkles of Catlett, GA, Kathy (Frank) Potter of Rossville, GA, Rodney (Sheila) Underwood of Rossville, GA, eleven grandchildren, dozens of great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 noon until 2:00 pm prior to the service.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. – Saturday – January 5, 2019 in the Fort Ogle-thorpe Chapel with Reverend Larry Underwood officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park – Rossville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to your local church.
Edna Mae Allen, 94, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Edna Mae Allen, age 94, of Tunnel Hill, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 29, 2018.
She was born January 21, 1924 in Ringgold to the late Reuben & Elizabeth Wright. Mrs. Allen was a lifelong resident of the Ringgold and Tunnel Hill areas. She was retired from Edgewood Chenille after 30 years of service and was a member of Welcome Hill Baptist Church of Ringgold.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Neal Allen; three sons, Randell & Ronnie Allen and infant son, Gordon Allen, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jane Cochran; three brothers, Robert, Willie, and Arthur Wright; and two sisters, Susie Smith, Maddie Knight.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn & Russell Pope; son, Jerry Allen; two daughters-in-law, Lorene Allen Gaston all of Tunnel Hill and Jenny Allen Forgey of Ringgold; grandchildren, Tracey & Ben McEntyre of Ringgold, Shawna & Eric Couch of Cleveland, Chris & Kristi Allen of Tunnel Hill, Todd & Diane Allen of Apison, Rhonda & Robert Schrader of Ringgold, Jeff & Janice Allen, Greg & Sonia Allen, Michael & Tammy Allen all of Tunnel Hill; fourteen great-grandchildren; seventeen great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services: Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Clyde Painter & Rev. Robert K. Schrader officiating.
Interment: Gordy Memorial Gardens, with the grandsons serving as pallbearers.
