Julie Jeanette Jones Wallin, 68, LaFayette, Ga.
Julie Jeanette Jones Wallin, age 68, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, De-cember 13, 2018. She was a member of Naomi Community Baptist Church and an employee of LaFayette Wal-Mart for 16 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lloyd Corbin; parents, Ed and Nellie Jones; sisters, Kate Hannan, Grace Hawkins, and Louise Hawkins; brothers, Tom Jones, Charlie Jones, Troy (Butch) Jones, Paul Jones, and Rowland Jones; and grandson, Damon Jones.
She is survived by her son, Jerry (Andrea) Wallin; daughter, Tresia (Jeremy) Bruce; son, Timothy (Ashley) Wallin all of LaFayette; grandchildren, Edward (Emily) Smith, Ryan Waters, Andrew (Meagan) Smith, Timothy Wallin Jr, Kloie Wallin, Kirsten Wallin, Alexis (Loulou) Wallin, R.J. Wallin, James (Neelie)Jones, Kelsey Houge, Ashlynn Houge, Clayton Jones, and Christina Simer; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Beringause of Atlanta; brothers, James Jones and Virgil Jones both of Calif., Romie Jones of Oregon, and Jack Jones of LaFayette; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 16th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor W.C. Pence officiating.
Interment at McIntyre Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Edward Smith, Andrew Smith, Timothy Wallin Jr., Jamie Jones, Clayton Jones, and Rich Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Jones, Joey Jones and Austin Bledsoe.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Dorothy Bryant, 79, Rock Spring, Ga.
Dorothy Bryant, age 79, of Rock Spring passed away Friday, December 14, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jessie Roach and Flavie Gilreath Roach; grandsons, Brad Rackley and Casey Rackley; sisters, Annie Kate Alexander, Elsie Barrett, Louise Greene, and Johnnie Roll; brothers, Charile Roach and Herman Roach.
She is survived by her sons, Dale Rackley and Pete Rackley; grandchildren, Chad (Windy) Rackley, Amanda, Justin Bethune, Justin Rackley, and Brandon Rackley; several great grandchildren including Jessica (Cody) Stoker, Nick Rackley and Tyler Rackley; great-great grandchild Aubrey Stoker; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 17th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ron Johnson officiating.
Interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. and on Sunday from 9-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Elizabeth “Betty” Carlock Shirley, 88, Ringgold, Ga.
Elizabeth “Betty” Carlock Shirley, 88, of Ringgold, passed away Saturday, De-cember 15, 2018.
Visitation: 4:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the funeral home.
Funeral service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Boynton Bap-tist Church.
Burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
James Barren Walker Jr., 45, LaFayette, Ga.
James Barren Walker Jr. age 45, of LaFayette, GA passed away Monday – December 10, 2018.
He was born in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia and was a lifelong resident of the LaFayette area. He enjoyed working on cars and going fishing. He was a former employee of Autozone, where he had worked for several locations and most recently the former manager of the East Ridge, Tennessee location.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Jackie Ward Walker and his brother: Alvin Walker.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years; Mrs. Jennifer O’Neil Walker and their children: Saromey (Chris) Ledbetter of Trion, GA, Logan Walker, Lexie Walker, Shelby Walker all of LaFayette, GA, father: James Barren Walk-er, Sr., brother: Jason Walker (Sabrina) all of LaFayette, GA, sister: Kimberly (Fred) Currie of Warner Robbins, GA, grandchildren: Willow and Eldon Ledbetter, Gabrial Thacker, Miles Walker, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: At a later date.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Ronald William Cardwell, 76, Rossville, Ga.
Ronald William Cardwell, 76, of Rossville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He was previously the Owner & Operator of Pro Muffler in Chattanooga for many years and was also employed with Midas Muffler shop, before retiring in 2016 from McKee Foods after more than 26 years of service as a Transport Driver. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Bill & Margaret Cardwell and brother, Allen Cardwell.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 58 years, Brenda Sue Ballinger Cardwell; children, Wade Cardwell and Amy Michelle LeTellier; brother, Kenneth Cardwell; 4 grandchildren, Shawn Jacob Denney, Thomas William Cardwell, Peyton LeTellier and Avery LeTellier; 1 great grandchild, Symphony Davis and numerous extended family & friends.
Graveside services: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 in the Lake-wood South Memory Gardens with Pastor Greg Taylor and Pastor David Sampson officiating.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Ray Curtis Vinson, 89, Rossville, Ga.
Ray Curtis Vinson, 89 of Rossville, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and was a member of Lakeview First Baptist Church. He was an Army Veteran having served during W.W. II and was previously employed with Bell South for many years as a Cable Splicer. Ray loved wood working and could build anything you could imagine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester & Inez Carroll Vinson and two brothers, Harry Vinson & Buddy Vinson.
Survivors include his friends, Wanda Sue Smith and Kim Catlett.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018 in the Fort Ogle-thorpe Chapel with Pastor Patrick Cooper officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: After 3 p.m. on Thursday and prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.