Betty June Horton Sparks, 85, Ringgold, Ga.
Betty June Horton Sparks, 85, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at her residence.
A lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, Ringgold areas, she was a former em-ployee of the Catoosa County Board School System where she worked at Heritage Middle School and was of the Baptist faith. A loving mother and homemaker, Betty was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends most especially over the holidays.
She is preceded in death by her parents John Sullivan and Gracie Mae Horton, Husband John Wesley Sparks, Brothers Earl, Leroy, and J. W. Horton. Son Rickey Cope Sr., Step daughter Orlean Shaw, Great Grandson Gabriel Dickerson, and Son in law James “Jr” Kilgore.
She is survived by her children: Donna (Mike) Farmer of Ringgold, GA., Debbie (Jimmy) Dickerson of Lavonia, GA., Johnny Young of Ringgold, GA., Gail Kilgore of Rossville, GA. and Johnny Cope Sr. of Ringgold, GA.; Stepson, John (Cindy) Sparks of Ringgold, GA.; two brothers, Bill (Juanita) Horton of Ringgold, GA., and Alvin (Kathy) Horton of Chattanooga, TN.; sister, Carol Pike of Las Vegas, Nevada; three sisters-in-law, Jean Horton of Riverside, CA., Betty Horton of East Ridge, TN., and Connie Blevins of Cleveland, TN.; Grandchildren: Drs. Robb (Lora) Hutcherson, Josh Hutcherson, Jimmy Dickerson Jr. , Michelle Kilgore, Bo (Amy) Cope, Kristy (Rick) Norris, Dawn (Robert) Green, Belinda (Bronnie) Allen, Dewayne Brown, JJ Cope, Tiffany Cope, Jeremy (Elisha) Sparks, Tim (Terre) Sparks , Wesley Sparks, Jessica Hughes and Stephanie (Daniel) Walker, Tony Shaw; Great Grandchildren: John Robert Hutcherson, Rhett Hutcherson, Kaylee Dickerson, Landon Dickerson, Leanna Dickerson, Abel Dickerson, Tyler Norris, Macey Cope, Caden Norris, Bodey Cope, Jacob Allen, Avery Allen, Peyton Sparks, Braylee Sparks, Megan James, Briana Wambolt, Damian Wambolt, Sarahann Sparks, Easton Sparks, Kyler Sparks, Emerson Hughes, Jesse Michael Hughes, Jaxon Hughes, Briley Walker, Presley Rose Walker, Malachi Walker; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M. Thursday, December 6, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. James Helton officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens-East.
Visitation: 4-8 P.M. Wednesday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Zelma Maye Christian, 72, Ringgold, Ga.
Zelma Maye Christian, 72, a resident of Ringgold, Ga., passed away on Wednesday evening, October 31, 2018 at her home.
Zelma was loved all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Daniel Christian; father Woodrow Passmore; mother Pearl Passmore; her brother Clarence Passmore.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Frank L Christian, Joey B Christian, Ray A Christian, and Billy W Christian; daughter Annie Mae Christian; brother Richard Passmore; sisters Susie, Anita, and Judy; and many grandchil-dren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.
You are invited to share a personal memory of Zelma or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com.
Companion Funeral and Cremation Service and the Cody family are honored to assist the Christian family with these arrangements.
William “Bill” Riley Dykes, Jr., 72 LaFayette, Ga.
William “Bill” Riley Dykes, Jr. age 72 of LaFayette, passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018 surrounded by his family.
He lived most of his life in Walker Co. and was of the Baptist Faith. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, who will be greatly missed.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Riley and Katherine Kellett Dykes, son, William Riley Dykes, III, sisters, Gerry Dykes Key, Jackie Dykes and Gladys Burgess and brother, Johnny Dykes.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 45 yrs., Joy Dykes, children; Anita (Jeff) Simpson, Christina (Oscar) Harris, William (Tonya) Dykes, James Dykes, Tim (Melody) Dykes and Billy Joe Dykes, sister, Marthaleen Dykes, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the LaFayette City Cemetery, with Bro. Wilton Grimes and Bro. George Ashburn officiating.
Visitation: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday and prior to leaving for the cemetery on Thursday. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-LaFayette.
Carroll Wayne Carter, 72, Crandall, Ga.
Mr. Carroll Wayne Carter age 72 of Crandall, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton.
Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew & Lavenia Carter; brother, Harold Carter.
Survivors include wife, Melba Carter of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony & Melissa Headrick of Crandall; daughters and sons-in-law, Angela & Brad Patterson of Chattanooga, TN, Traci & Kelly Saylors of Chatsworth, and Rhonda & Rocky Gaines of Lafayette, GA; brother, Paul Carter of Dalton; 11 grandchildren, Lucas, Hannah, Jade, Houston, Brady, Blakely, Barrie, Kennedy, Jagger, Griffin & Bode; 7 great-grandchildren
Funeral services: Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Edwards and Rev. Shane Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation: Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.