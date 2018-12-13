William Eugene Tucker, 84, Chatsworth, Ga.
William Eugene Tucker, 84, of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018.
He had lived in the Chatsworth area for most of his life and was of the Baptist faith. He was previously employed with the I.B.E.W. Local #175 as a Journey-man for more than 44 years and loved spending time with his family & friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed gardening, hunting for ginseng and always, loved riding motorcycles. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Leona Tucker; 4 brothers and 1 sisters.
Survivors include his daughters, Ila Brown and Angelia Tucker; 2 grandchil-dren, Charlee Rogers and Britanie Rogers; 4 great grandchildren, Landon Henderson, Kallie, Kade & Knox Branum and numerous extended family & friends.
Celebration of life services: 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel.
Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Burial: Private.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.