Louise Smith Underwood, 95, LaFayette, Ga.
Louise Smith Underwood age 95, of LaFayette, GA passed away Sunday – December 23, 2018.
She was born in LaFayette, Georgia to the late Marshall Dwight “M.D.” and Eunice Purcell Smith. She was a lifelong resident of Walker County and enjoyed being a homemaker. She was the oldest member of Second Baptist Church in LaFayette. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and keeping a clean house for her family.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: William Madison Underwood, their son: Jerry Underwood and her brother: Carl “Runt” Smith.
She is survived by her children: Terry (Janet) Underwood of Chickamauga, GA, Linda (Joe) Thrash, Marsha (Hubert) Brown all of LaFayette, GA, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Noon until 2:00 pm – Thursday, December 27, 2018.
Funeral services: In the chapel at 2:00 pm – Thursday – December 27, 2018 with Pastor Warren Moorhead officiating.
The family will like to thank the staff at Cozy Manor and Shepherd Hills Nursing Home for their compassion and care they gave to Mrs. Underwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity in Mrs. Underwood’s memory.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Ronald Allen Richardson, 88, Rossville, Ga.
Ronald Allen Richardson, 88 of Rossville went to be with the love of his life on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and was of the Baptist faith. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from Southern Cellulose in 1992 after more than 10 years of service. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 61 years, Vic Elizabeth Lee Richardson; parents, Leonard & Sallie Hillburn Richardson; brother, Herman Richardson; sister, Jewel Richardson Fraley and grandson, Jarrad Harris.
Survivors include his daughters, Vickie Richardson and Debra & Ronnie Hughes; 2 grandchildren, Susan Adcox and Lawrence Traglia, Jr.; 4 great grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Graveside services: Noon, Thursday, December 27, 2018 in the Lakewood South Memory Gardens with Bro. Ronnie Hughes officiating.
Visitation: After 4 p.m. on Wednesday and prior to leaving for the service on Thursday.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Howard Edward “Mac” Massey, 92, Chickamauga, Ga.
Howard Edward “Mac” Massey, 92, of Chickamauga, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
He was born in Carbondale, West Virginia to the late, James Edward & Minnie Massey and had lived in the North Georgia area since 1946. He was a member of Lookout Baptist Church in High Point and was an Army Veteran having served during W.W. II. He was the Owner & Operator of Mac’s Rental Service for more than 20 years and was a member of the Crawfish Springs Masonic Lodge #300 F&AM.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Julia Ransom Massey; daughter, Carolyn Ann Hudson; sisters, Edith Chappell, Ann Waycaster and Frances Evans and brothers, Sherman Massey, Barney Massey and Buddy Butler.
Survivors include his daughters, Kymberly Thomas & (Rick Sharp) and Beverly Jean Newman; brother & sister-in-law, James & (Jaynetta) Butler; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: Noon, Monday, December 31, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Bro. Terry Burns and Bro. Ronnie Millican officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: From 2-6 p.m. on Sunday and prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Lookout Baptist Church, 8645 GA-193, Chickamauga GA 30707 (706) 931-2356.
Online Guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Son funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Cecil Hershel Swafford, 86, Rossville, Ga.
Cecil Hershel Swafford, 86, of Rossville, went home to be with the love of his life on Monday, December 24, 2018.
He had lived in the North Georgia area for most of his life and was of the Baptist faith. He was an Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was previously employed with B.B. Ware Construction for many years as a carpenter. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family & friends, but his priority in life was taking care of his wife, Anna Sue Francisco Swafford. He was a loving and devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Andrew & Nancy Swafford, Sr. and 7 siblings, Dorsey Swafford, R.G. Swafford, Noah Swafford, Rhoda Jane Eaves, Josephine Carlton, Ruby Allmon and Willie Belle Womac.
Survivors include his children & spouses, Rhonda & (Joe) Royal, Paula & (Ronald) Smith, Donna & (Johnny) Mallett, Melissa Mitchell and Scott Swafford; brother, Andrew Swafford, Jr.; 7 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 in the Fort Ogle-thorpe Chapel with Ronnie Brown officiating.
Visitation: After 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Interment: 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 31, 2018 in the Chattanooga Na-tional Cemetery.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.