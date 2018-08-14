Gregory Scott “Coach Landers” Landers, 49, Chickamauga, Ga.
Gregory Scott “Coach Landers” Landers age 49, of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away Wednesday – August 8, 2018.
He was born in Fort Oglethorpe, GA to the late Major Franklin “Bud” Landers and Vera Jewell Kell Landers. He was a lifelong resident of Chickamauga and a graduate of Gordon Lee Memorial High School – Class of 1987. He attended undergraduate school at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, graduate school at Berry College and Lincoln Memorial University. After college he returned to his Alma Mater and was entering his twenty-seventh year teaching 8th grade Science and coaching girls softball at Gordon Lee Middle School. Greg was a very compassionate teacher and coach who strived every day to be a positive influence on his students. He taught each one of his students the words to the school’s Alma Mater and came up with “It’s All Navy Baby” as a name for a fund raiser that turned into a notorious phrase at Gordon Lee. Although Greg had no biological children, he had a life lasting impression on legions of his students. Greg was a member of Elizabeth Lee Methodist Church and the Gordon Lee Alumni Association.
He is survived by his sister: Janet Landers of Chickamauga, GA, brother: Jeff (Antonella Bugattella) Landers of Atlanta, GA, aunts: Cora Ann (Roy) Parrish, Mildred Kell all of Chickamauga, GA, Carolyn Kell of Buford, GA, and countless cousins.
Visitation: Saturday from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the funeral home and Sunday from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Gordon Lee High School gymnasium.
Funeral services: 4:00 pm – Sunday – August 12, 2018 at Gordon Lee High School in the gymnasium with Reverends: Zach Fitzpatrick and Roger Haston officiating.
Honorary pallbearers: Faculty and staff of Chickamauga City Schools.
Those attending Greg’s funeral are requested to wear their favorite Gordon Lee attire.
Burial: Chickamauga Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Greg’s favorite charity at Gordon Lee Middle School – 300 Crescent Avenue – Chickamauga, GA 30707 “In memory of Greg Landers” to be used to assist less fortunate children.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga Chapel, Chickamauga, Georgia.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Edith Louise Schrader Bowers, 76, Kensington, Ga.
Edith Louise Schrader Bowers age 76, of Kensington, Georgia went home to be with The Lord – Thursday – August 9, 2018.
She was born in Ider, Alabama to the late Charles and Alma Parker Schrader. She had resided most of her life in the Chickamauga area and was a member of Wallaceville Church of God. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and wonderful cook. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and going fishing.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson: Parker Walker and siblings: Genomi Schrader, Lorene Wilson, Vertie Wilbanks, Mildred Ferguson, Melvin Schrader, Doris Mitchell, Leroy Schrader, Phillip Schrader and Frank Byron Schrader.
She is survived by her husband of sixty years: Carl “Cotton” Bowers of Kensington, GA, their children: Carleen (Ricky) Wallace of Kensington, GA, Lisa (Edward) Cruz of Ooltewah, TN, Angela (Lamar) Walker of Chattanooga, TN, Randy (Lisa) Bowers of Chickamauga, GA, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Saturday from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm – Saturday – August 11, 2018 at Wallaceville Church of God with Pastor Lamar Walker and Dr. Fred Holcomb officiating.
Burial: Gordon Pond Cemetery – LaFayette, GA.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Wallaceville Church of God at 236 Harps Switch Road – Chickamauga, GA 30707.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga, Georgia.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Nyleve Crane, 85, Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.
Nyleve Crane, 85, of Ft. Oglethorpe, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
Nyleve was born on March 7, 1933 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late John Leonard & Mella Mai Harris and, because of her father’s military involvement with the U.S. Navy, she was able to travel and was always telling others about her life adventures. Nyleve’s heart was so full of love that while employed with Sam’s Club for many years, she was nicknamed “the Peacemaker” by her co-workers and she truly was the personification of God’s unconditional love. Serving her Lord and Savior with members of the Rossville Church of Christ was a great joy to her and volunteering with the Associated Women of Boyd Buchanan School and the Adelphian Associaton brought much happiness to her life.
In addition to her parents, Nyleve was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Crane, sister, Betty Harris Marler, and brother, John Evans Harris.
Left to cherish her great memory is her son, David Crane; daughter, Nancy Crane; grandchildren, Jordan, Lauren, & Collin Crane; nieces, Ann Marler Burrell & Kathy (Rick) James; nephews, Charles (Grace) Marler and John (Debbie) Harris; many beloved family members in Texas; special friends, Ed & Rosa Campbell; a host of friends and co-workers that she always considered family.
To share your memories of Nyleve, visit her online guestbook at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Celebration of Nyleve’s life: Thursday, August 16th at 2:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Ministers Jack James & Jerry Weldon officiating.
Burial: Beside her beloved husband in Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.
Visitation: Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Connie Sue Smith Harris, 65, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
Connie Sue Smith Harris, 65, of Ft. Oglethorpe went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Mrs. Harris was a native of Trenton, GA and had lived over 30 years in Catoosa County. She was a Plant Manager at Creative Knitwear for 17 years retiring in 2016. She attended Parkway Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rushel and Bessie Smith; sisters, Lorene Daniels and Norma Wells; and brothers, Jessie Smith and Wayne Smith.
Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Harris; children, Dennis (Leonda) Chambers and Tracie Chambers; step-daughter, Tina Harris; brothers and sisters, Dean Dickerson, Darlene Proctor, Doyle Smith, Donald Smith, and Dusty Smith; two grandchildren, Levi and Jacob Chambers; three step-grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be shared at www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Thursday at 11:30a.m. EST in the South Crest Chapel with Dr. David Sampson officiating.
Interment: Fuller Cemetery in Ider, AL.
Visitation: Wednesday from 4-8p.m. EST at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Diane Bowers Ellison, 67, Rossville, Ga.
Diane Bowers Ellison, 67, of Rossville passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at a local hospital.
She had lived most of her life in the Rossville area and was of the Holiness Faith. Diane had worked at Salem Carpets in Ringgold and Campbell’s Restaurant in Rossville. Her passions in life were spending time with her grandchildren, going on rides, and she loved her dogs. Her faith inspired those she knew to care about the less fortunate and beyond it all, trust in God.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Jean Bowers; grandparents, George Washington Bowers and Lula Belle Bowers; aunts, Charlotte Bowers and Barbara Bowers; and uncle, Franklin Bowers.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Sanderson; aunts, Shirley (Denzel) Platt and Ruth Walker; grandchildren, April (Mike) Tinker Davis, Joshua Tinker, and Holly Rose Wright; great grandchildren, Daimon Gauge Tinker, Mica Davis, and Faith Davis; and several cousins.
Expressions of sympathy me be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Friday at 1:00 p.m in the South Crest Chapel with interment to follow in LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.