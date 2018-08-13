Ralph Griffin Cross, 89, Ringgold, Ga.
Ralph Griffin Cross, 89, of Ringgold, Georgia went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, August 5, 2018.
A native of Dunmore, Pennsylvania, he has lived in Ringgold for the past sixteen years and was formerly of Naples, Florida, and Wilmington, Delaware. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, PCA, in East Brainerd. Ralph served as an elder in several other PCA churches over the years. Ralph retired from Sears after 32 years, and was well-known and appreciated for his extensive mechanical gifts.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Gerald Cross Sr. and Helen Myrtle Bainbridge Cross; two sisters, Helen Christ and Freda Belle Jackson; six brothers, Rev. Walter Cross Jr., Rev. Thomas Cross Sr., William Cross, Rev. Col. Howard Cross, Lester Cross and Paul Cross; and one grandson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lois Kline Cross; five children, Joyce (Henry) Huber of Wilmington, Delaware, Ralph (Sandy) Cross Jr. of Ringgold, Georgia, Susan Cross of Ringgold, Georgia, David Cross of Orlando, Florida, and Earl (Selah) Cross of Lookout Mountain. Georgia; brother, Rev. David Cross of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; sister, Sylvia Graves of Nashville, Tennessee; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 10, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Thursday from 5-8 P.M.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Dewell Carlet Everette, 84, Chickamauga, Ga.
Dewell Carlet Everette, 84, of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away Monday, August 6, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, he was a self-employed musician for 60 years and was of the Baptist faith. Dewell was an avid singer and song writer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Bernard Everette Sr. and Vera Bernice Massey Everette; sister, Shelby Chadwick; and two brothers, Hubert Everette Jr. and Sammy Everette.
He is survived by daughter, Terrie Everette of Rock Spring, GA.; son; Ricky Everette of Chickamauga, GA.; three sisters, Patsy Gilbert of Lookout Mtn., GA., Janet Mason of Chickamauga, GA., and Sylvia Brandon of Lookout Mtn., GA.; four brothers, Billy Everette of LaFayette, GA., Jimmy Everette of Lookout Mtn., GA., Larry Everette of Lookout Mtn., GA., and Barry Everette of Lookout Mtn., GA.; three grandchildren, Chris (Jona) Kinsey, Matt (Ashley) Kirby and Rebekah Stephens; six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 9, 2018 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery on Lookout Mtn., GA.; with Barry Everette officiating.
Visitation: Wednesday from 3-9 P.M. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Harry Windsor Guinn Jr., 87, Chickamauga, Ga.
Harry Windsor Guinn Jr., 87, of Chickamauga went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 6, 2018 surrounded by his family.
He was of Church of Christ faith, loved to fish, was passionate about his pets, and loved his family. He was born in Cleveland, Tennessee to the late Harry W. Guinn, Sr. and Marjorie Walker Guinn. Harry served his country with the United States Air Force where he served in Germany. He received the National Defense Service Medal and was a Staff Sergeant. He owned and operated for over 50 years Foreign Parts and almost exclusively worked on Volkswagens.
Preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Nelle Aldridge Guinn; son, Jeffrey Lee Guinn; sisters, Polly Fowler and Margie Hamilton.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Linda Guinn; son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Diane Guinn; daughter, Roxanne Guinn and her friend Alan Bowes; grandson, William Guinn; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Chattanooga for their special care for Harry.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Wednesday August 8th, 2018 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm in the South Crest Chapel.
Burial will be held at a later date at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Shelby Eugene “Gene” Durham, 80, Lillian, Ala.
Shelby Eugene “Gene” Durham, 80, of Lillian, AL, passed away Saturday, August 4th, 2018 under hospice care in Pensacola, FL.
Gene was a man of strong Christian faith who loved his family, church, and career. He was a native of Flintstone, GA but traveled with his career. He finally arrived at his lifelong dream destination, to be near Gulf Shores, where he was semi-retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lee and Lawrence Durham and sister Janice Holder.
Survivors include his wife Rev. Remedios “Remy” Durham; sons, Ronald (Suki) Durham of Waverly, TN, and Gary (Debra) Durham of Zionsville, IN; daughter, Brenda Durham of Birmingham, AL; sisters, Virginia Stuff and Glenda Cagle; brothers, Charles (Janie) Durham and Ronald Durham; grandchildren, Andrea (John) Furkins of Lyles, TN, Todd (Stacey)Durham of Lyles, TN, and Dedrah Wilkins (Jessie Knalls) of Lyles, TN, Brittney (George) Patterson of Annapolis, MD, Paige (Boris) Perez of Noblesville, IN; Great grandchildren, Leah, Dylan, Haylee, Lillian, Todd, Robert, Taylor, Grace, Courtney, Bailey, and Benjamin, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services: Friday, August 10th, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to lane-southcrestchapel.com
Visitation: Friday, August 10th, 2018 from 10:00am – 1:30pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Deborah Webb Cornett, 53, of LaFayette, Ga.
Deborah Webb Cornett, 53, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018.
She was a member of Waterville Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hastin Webb and mother, Betty Smith Walker.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, David Cornett of LaFayette; daughter, Madison Johnson; sons, David Johnson and Zack Cornett all of LaFayette; sisters, Vickie (Richard) Salisbury of South Pittsburg, Tenn., Lisa Smith of LaFayette; brother, Jeff Webb of LaFayette; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Alene Noble Gilreath, 87, LaFayette, Ga.
Alene Noble Gilreath, 87, of LaFayette, went to be with her beloved Savior on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was an active member at Emanuel Baptist Church that she loved so dearly.
Her life was a shining example of unwavering faith, dedication to family, and a fierce love of life. She didn’t just live; she LOVED. She was strong, funny, beautiful, bold, and unforgettable to anyone who ever met her.
Born in Linn Creek, Missouri, October 23, 1930, Mrs. Gilreath was known for her gorgeous yard and bountiful garden, her incredible cooking (especially her biscuits), her many talents, and her ability to bring laughter to any situation. She and her late husband, James Gilreath, raised three wonderful children and were soybean farmers. She worked alongside of her husband in the fields but always served hot cooked meals while working in the fields. Cooking for others was always her ministry, whether it was for grieving or sick friends, her church family, school parties or any occasion. She loved to sew and make exquisite quilts.
She loved being a substitute school teacher, volunteer, and PTO President, she was active in her community and loved being the Ribbon Lady at the local horse shows. She was very active in her church whether it be teaching Sunday School, Bible School, WMC ladies group or singing in the choir. There was no end to her energy and strength.
She was a force of nature she loved everything and everyone including her animals especially her beloved champion IZZY. She took care of others even to her final breath.
She was a wonderful Wife and Mother, beloved Nana, loving Sister and a favorite Aunt and Great Aunt. Her passing marks the passing of a generation of strong willed, God-fearing, fiercely loving Noble children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Gilreath, her son, David W. Gilreath, her father, W. H. Noble, her mother, Minnie Pendell, an 11 other brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Delores Morgan, and Pam Maples spouse David Maples, six grandchildren, Wade Morgan, Wendy Ericson spouse Jaz, Allison Blaschke spouse Jason, Melissa Gilreath, Jason Maples spouse Lauren, Mathew Gilreath. Great grandchildren Haley Ericson, Grayson Blaschke spouse Madison, Grant Blaschke, Cohen Blaschke, Madison Gilreath, Camden Maples and Brady Maples many nieces and nephews plus a host of family and friends.
Funeral service: 4 p.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Wayne Casteel officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: Wade Morgan, Jason Maples, Grayson Blaschke, Grant Blaschke, Jason Blaschke, Cohen Blaschke, and Robert Allen Gilreath.
Visitation: Wednesday, August 8, from 6-9 P.M and on Thursday from 2 P.M. until hour of service at Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home.
Norma Weeks Cook, 75, LaFayette, Ga.
Norma Weeks Cook, 75, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Franklin Weeks and Clara Morrow Weeks; and sister, Jean Clark.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Martin Lee; grandchildren, Jeremy Lee and Wyatt Crabtree; great grandchildren, Jerry Lee, Willow Lee, and Aubrey Robinson; sister, Bobbie (Buck) Rhames; brother, Larry (Anna) Weeks; brother-in-law, Jerry Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Wayne Casteel officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Chris Jones, David Murray, Justin Murray, Brant VanFossen, Lamar Weeks, Todd Clark, and Kreis Winkler.
Visitation: Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Donald Martin, 76, West Armuchee Community
Donald Martin, 76, of the West Armuchee Community passed away Monday, August 6, 2018.
He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years of service where he was a rural mail carrier for the local community and a farmer. He was a member of Subligna Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian Martin and Ruth Martin; sister, Betty Vess; and brother, Ross Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Martin of West Armuchee; daughter, Kim (Todd) Smith of Zambia, Africa; grandchildren, Justin (Lauren) Smith, Isaac (Brittanie) Smith, and Tyler (Kelia) Smith; three great grandchildren; sister, Mary Lee Hise; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, August 10, 2018 at Subligna Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Bishop and Pastor Terry Burns officiating.
Interment: Shiloh-McWilliams Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday from 12 p.m. until hour of service at the church.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
George Woods Wardlaw, 54, LaFayette, Ga.
George Woods Wardlaw, 54, of LaFayette passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
He was born November 14, 1963, the son of the late Robert “Guffy” Wardlaw, III, and Martha Woods Wardlaw in LaFayette, Georgia. George spent most of his working career with the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. He loved life, his friends and family, and was an avid and dedicated motorcycle enthusiast.
He is survived by his sister, Kelly Wardlaw Lautner of Asheville, NC; brother, Robert (Stephanie) Wardlaw of LaFayette; his loving companion, Lisa Cronan of LaFayette and her children, Melinda (Warren) Shipley, Cassie (Gary) Taylor, Brandon (Alex) Brown and eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chad Maxwell and brother, Robert Wardlaw officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Brandon Brown, Jesse Wardlaw, Chris Lautner, Tregan Woody, Eddie Goins, and Derrick Daniels.
Honorary pallbearers: Keith Martin, Chuck Clements, and Jack Carrell.
Visitation: Saturday from 11 a.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
James “Jim” E. Hood, 67, LaFayette, Ga.
James “Jim” E. Hood, 67, of LaFayette passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 in Trinity Cemetery with Pastor Malcolm Harris officiating.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Brenda Sue Ayers, 62, Chickamauga, Ga.
Brenda Sue Ayers, 62, of Chickamauga passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
She was born in Dade County, Georgia and had lived in the Rossville area for most of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed helping with children, going bowling, riding her bicycle, listening to music and working on arts and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Wallace and Lois Ayers; parents, Herschel and OraLee Ayers; brother, Tony Ayers.
She is survived by her brother, Eddie Ayers; sister and brother-in-law, Linda & Carlton Palmer and numerous extended family & friends.
Graveside services: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018 in the Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the MaryEllen Locher Cancer Center, CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, 605 Glenwood Drive Chattanooga, TN 3740.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Jennifer Renee Ellis, 40, Rossville, Ga.
Jennifer Renee Ellis, 40, of Rossville, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in a local hospital.
Jennifer was born in Chattanooga on December 14, 1977 to David & Daisy Jo Ellis and was a 1996 graduate of Ridgeland High School and received her A.S. degree in Respiratory Therapy from Chattanooga State. She had been employed at Hamilton Medical Center for the past 17 years, and was an active member of the Rossville Church of Christ.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank & Betty Ellis & Silas & Nora Custer, and uncle, Dennis P. Ellis.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Stanley; daughter, Aubrey Renee Stanley; parents, David & Daisy Jo Ellis; sisters, Wendy Michelle Ellis-Morton (Daniel) & Tonya Nicole Ellis; niece, Raven Leamon; nephew, Garrett Morton; aunts, Janet Newlon & Karen Denton.
Funeral services: Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Rossville Church of Christ with Minister Jack James officiating. Interment: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Please share your memories & expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Rossville Church of Christ, 1100 McFarland Avenue, and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
James (Jim) Franklin Emberson Jr., 82, Ringgold, Ga.
James (Jim) Franklin Emberson Jr., 82, of Ringgold, GA passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN.
Jim was born February 14, 1936 in Ringgold, GA to James Franklin and Mary Elizabeth (Chastain) Emberson, Sr. He graduated from Ringgold High School in 1954. Jim attended West Georgia College from 1954-1956, served two years in the United States Marine Corps and then attended the University of Georgia. For more than thirty years, Jim worked at Provident Life and Accident Insurance Company until his retirement. He was an active member of the Catoosa County Historical Society, on the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners from 2000 – 2008, a member of the Economic Planning Commission and the Hutcheson Medical Center Hospital Board. Jim was a member of the Ringgold United Methodist Church. In addition to being a loving husband, father and grandfather, Jim was a passionate Georgia fan, a certified master gardener and an avid reader.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gail Lynne (Duncan) Emberson; three sons, Dana Rankin Emberson and his wife Melissa of Los Angeles, CA, William (Bill) Franklin Emberson and his wife Mandie of Signal Mountain, TN and Thomas (Tom) Dorsey Emberson and his wife Holly of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren, Savannah Jane Emberson, Abigail Rose Emberson, John Thomas Emberson and Maxwell (Max) Gunning Emberson; two sisters, Elaine (Norman) Taylor, Eleanor (Darrell) Williamson; one brother, Steve (Barbara) Emberson and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., Ringgold United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James Emberson Memorial Fund through the Ringgold United Methodist Church, 7484 Nashville Street, Ringgold, GA 30736.
Steven Ray “Bubba” Moore”, 45, Chickamauga, Ga.
Steven Ray “Bubba” Moore”, 45, of Chickamauga, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of Chattanooga and North Georgia and was of the Baptist faith. He was a mechanic by trade and had worked at Tony’s Automotive, Dobbins Collision Center, and Adam’s Masonry. Bubba loved life, spending time with his family and friends, enjoying the outdoors, fishing, sitting by a fire, working on cars, and he was an avid race fan.
He was preceded in death by his children, Justin Ray Moore and Joshua Troy Moore; dad, James LeRoy Moore, Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Robbie Marie Burton and Dee Earl Burton.
Survivors include his son, Casey Ray Moore of Ft. Oglethorpe; mom and step father, Kathy and Tony Housley of Chickamauga; brothers and sisters, Cynthia Ann Moore, James LeRoy Moore, Jr., LaShaun Moore, Alicia Michelle Huff, and Gabriel Wayne Housley; maternal grandparents, Walter and Wanda Housley; several nieces and nephews; and longtime girlfriend of 17 years, Kelly Chesla.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Tuesday, August 14th at 1:00 p.m in the South Crest Chapel with interment to follow in Lee’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation: Monday, August 13th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.